Ramaco Resources : Q2 2022 Ramaco Resources Inc. Earnings Presentation
08/08/2022 | 05:55pm EDT
Ramaco Resources
August
2022
2nd Quarter 2022
Investor Presentation
Key Investment Highlights
Ramaco overview
(NASDAQ: METC)
(NASDAQ: METCL)
Ramaco is a low-cost, "pure play" metallurgical coal company. We are a key supplier to the North American and international steel industry. Historically, we have sold almost no coal to power plants, though most of our coal can be used by utilities to help ease current global power shortages.
We have a strong pipeline of production growth to ~6.5 million tons from ~2 million tons in 2021. We have minimal AROs, net debt and legacy liabilities. Recently, we initiated and then doubled our base dividend.
We produced record net income and Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 and already topped those annual figures through 1H22 alone.
At a glance
As a "pure play" metallurgical coal company, our product is a key component in the production of primary steel, which is crucial to infrastructure development. Recently, we took advantage of dislocations in the global thermal coal market to sell a meaningful amount of 2H22 volume to a European utility at a large premium to the current met coal price.
Based on the midpoint of 2022 production and cost guidance, we have already committed ~95% of our sales, which on these booked sales alone translates to over $230 million of net income, >$5.10 of EPS and $340 million of Adjusted EBITDA*.
Growth of >425% from ~0.5 million tons produced in 2017 to ~3.0 million tons in 2022 (based on the midpoint of guidance). We expect to produce at least 4.3 million tons in 2023.
We have minimal AROs, net debt and legacy liabilities, as well as strong free cash flow generation. 1H22 Adjusted EBITDA was a record at $122 million, as was 1H22 net income of $75 million, versus $54 million in 1H22 capital expenditures, with most of the capital expenditures tied to our strong growth pipeline.
Current metallurgical coal pricing remains strong, with U.S. high- vol A at $245 per metric ton FOB port, up >20% YoY. Current API2 (European thermal coal) pricing is near-record levels around $300/metric ton FOB port.
Market summary
Share price (08/05/22):
Ticker symbol:
Market capitalization:
Net debt (06/30/22):
AROs + Legacy Liabilities (06/30/22):
Implied enterprise value:
Dividend Yield (08/05/22):
$11.15
METC (common stock)
METCL (9% Sr. Notes due 2026)
$494 million
$56 million $26 million
$550 million
4.0%
(*) Mine level, before corporate expenses, using midpoint of cost guidance and forward curve pricing as of August 4, 2022
for index-linked sales.
Investment highlights
Ramaco has built a low-cost met coal platform, with minimal AROs, net debt and legacy liabilities, a meaningful
dividend, and one of the strongest growth pipelines in the industry. We generated record 2021 Adjusted
EBITDA and net income and easily topped that figure in the first half of 2022 alone.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Portfolio of high- quality assets, with long-term growth
Strong commitment to ESG principles
Low-cost U.S. met coal producer
Positioned to serve both domestic and export markets
Clean balance sheet with strong free cash flow generation
Record 2021 results, with an already stronger 2022
Highly experienced team
Attractive valuation, with dividend recently initiated
Large, high-quality met coal reserve base. We intend to more than double production from under 2 million tons per year in 2020-21 to at least 4.3 million tons in 2023, including ~3.0 million tons this year, with a goal of roughly 6.5 million tons per year of production by 2025.
Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles are core to our strategy. Substantially all our coal last year was ultimately used to produce primary steel, which is a crucial component of the 2021 bipartisan Infrastructure Bill, including the large-scale production of energy transition products like windmills and modern electric vehicles.
2021 cash costs per ton sold at our flagship Elk Creek complex were in the first quartile of the cost curve of domestic met coal producers. Advantaged geology yields higher clean-tons-per-foot, as well as greater productivity at Elk Creek than most peers. While 2022 costs will be up across the industry due to inflationary pressures, Ramaco is committed to maintaining its position on the cost curve over the long-term.
Well-positionedto transact into both domestic and export markets. Diversified existing customer base, having sold into North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Africa on a regular basis.
Advantaged infrastructure and geographic flexibility.
Our balance sheet provides us with greater flexibility and lower risk relative to many peers. As of June 30, 2022, Ramaco had $56 million of net debt, $25 million of AROs, and no significant pension and post-retirement obligations. In 2021, the Company raised the first unsecured bond in the U.S. publicly traded coal space in over 4 years. Ramaco had strong quarter-end liquidity of $83 million in 2Q22. This was up over 35% from year-end 2021 liquidity.
2021 Adjusted EBITDA was a record at $79 million, as was 2021 net income of $40 million. We have already generated meaningfully more Adjusted EBITDA and net income already in 1H22 than all of 2021.
Based on the midpoint of 2022 production and cost guidance, we have already committed ~95% of our sales, which alone translates to over $230 million of net income (more than $5.10 of EPS) and $340 million of Adjusted EBITDA*.
Highly experienced management team and Board of Directors with a long history of acquiring, developing, financing, building, and operating coal assets.
Current trading levels offer a compelling opportunity to invest in a premier met coal producer with a long-term runway for production and earnings growth. Recently, we both initiated and then doubled our quarterly base dividend, which is trading at a 4.0% yield as of August 5.
(*) Mine level, before corporate expenses, using midpoint of cost guidance and forward curve pricing as of August 4, 2022
for index-linked sales.
