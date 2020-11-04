Log in
Ramaco Resources : Q3 2020 Ramaco Resources Inc. Earnings Presentation

11/04/2020 | 05:36pm EST

Ramaco Resources

November

2020

3rd Quarter 2020

Investor Presentation

Disclaimer

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this presentation includes "forward-looking statements." All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation, regarding our strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. When used in this presentation, the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "project" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. When considering forward-looking statements, you should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

Forward-looking statements may include statements about:

  • deterioration of economic conditions in the steel industry generally;
  • deterioration of economic conditions in the metallurgical coal industry generally;
  • global uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic;
  • higher than expected costs to develop our planned mining operations,
  • decreases in the estimated quantities or quality of our metallurgical coal reserves;
  • our expectations relating to dividend payments and our ability to make such payments;
  • our inability to obtain additional financing on favorable terms, if required, to complete the acquisition of additional metallurgical coal reserves as currently contemplated or to fund the operations and growth of our business;
  • increased maintenance, operating or other expenses or changes in the timing thereof;
  • impaired financial condition and liquidity of our customers;
  • increased competition in coal markets;
  • decreases in the price of metallurgical coal and/or thermal coal;
  • the impact of and costs of compliance with stringent domestic and foreign laws and regulations, including environmental, climate change and health and safety regulations, and permitting requirements, as well as changes in the regulatory environment, the adoption of new or revised laws, regulations and permitting requirements;
  • the impact of potential legal proceedings and regulatory inquiries against us;
  • impact of weather and natural disasters on demand, production and transportation;
  • reductions and/or deferrals of purchases by major customers and our ability to renew sales contracts;
  • credit and performance risks associated with customers, suppliers, contract miners, co-shippers and trading, banks and other financial counterparties;
  • geologic, equipment, permitting, site access, operational risks and new technologies related to mining;
  • transportation availability, performance and costs;
  • availability, timing of delivery and costs of key supplies, capital equipment or commodities such as diesel fuel, steel, explosives and tires;

We caution you that these forward-looking statements are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control, incident to the development, production, gathering and sale of coal. These risks include, but are not limited to, commodity price volatility, demand for domestic and foreign steel, inflation, lack of availability of mining equipment and services, environmental risks, operating risks, regulatory changes, the uncertainty inherent in estimating reserves and in projecting future rates of production, cash flow and access to capital, and the timing of development expenditures and the other risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" included in Ramaco's Annual Report on Form 10-K. Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this presentation occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, our actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this presentation are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that we or persons acting on our behalf may issue. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, we disclaim any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

1

Key Investment Highlights

2

Ramaco overview

"Pure play" metallurgical coal company, currently with ~265 million tons of high

quality metallurgical coal reserves (more than a 50-year production life), low net

debt, no legacy liabilities, low AROs, and advantaged geology leading to low

(NASDAQ: METC)

cash costs.

At a glance

  • Large ~265 million ton met coal reserve base with attractive quality characteristics across High Vol. and Low Vol.
  • Advantaged reserve geology provides us with industry leading cash costs per ton and higher productivities. YTD cash costs at our flagship Elk Creek complex were $67/ton.
  • Annual production growth of over 235% from 0.55 million tons produced in 2017 to 1.86 million tons in 2019. >96% of historical production has been high quality metallurgical coal.
  • Historical emphasis on recycling capital for organic growth, with the ability to maintain flexibility in challenging market conditions.
  • Minimal net debt, AROs, and no legacy liabilities, with ample liquidity.

Market summary

Share price (Nov. 2, 2020):

$3.01

Ticker symbol:

METC

Market capitalization:

$128 million

Net debt (09/30/20):

$20 million

Implied enterprise value:

$148 million

Management ownership:

>15%

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramaco Resources Inc. published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2020 22:35:04 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 156 M - -
Net income 2020 1,13 M - -
Net cash 2020 17,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 61,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,73x
EV / Sales 2021 0,47x
Nbr of Employees 395
Free-Float 22,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 4,87 $
Last Close Price 3,08 $
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Dale Bauersachs President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Randall W. Atkins Executive Chairman
Christopher L. Blanchard Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Jeremy Sussman Chief Financial Officer
Bryan Huntington Lawrence Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.-13.97%131
VALE S.A.18.84%56 790
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED54.26%38 143
BAOSHAN IRON & STEEL CO., LTD.0.17%18 647
ARCELORMITTAL-21.69%15 711
POSCO-7.40%15 527
