    METC   US75134P3038

RAMACO RESOURCES, INC.

(METC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/13 04:00:00 pm EDT
16.44 USD   +13.46%
04:37pRAMACO RESOURCES : Quarterly Report - 2022 Q1
PU
04:16pRAMACO RESOURCES, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Ramaco Resources, Inc., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 12, 2022
CI
Ramaco Resources : Quarterly Report - 2022 Q1

05/13/2022 | 04:37pm EDT
and Restated Credit and Security Agreement (the "Amendment and Restatement") with KeyBank. Prior to the Amendment and Restatement, the Credit Agreement consisted of the $10.0 million term loan (the "Term Loan") and up to $30.0 million revolving line of credit, including $3.0 million letter of credit availability. The Amendment and Restatement increased the overall availability under the revolving credit line to $40.0 million and extended the maturity date to December 31, 2024. All personal property assets, including, but not limited to accounts receivable, coal inventory and certain mining equipment are pledged to secure the Revolving Credit Facility.

The Revolving Credit Facility bears interest based on Secure Overnight Financing Rate ("SOFR") + 2.0% or Base Rate + 1.5%. "Base Rate" is the highest of (i) KeyBank's prime rate, (ii) Federal Funds Effective Rate + 0.5%, or (iii) SOFR + 2.0%. Advances under the Revolving Credit Facility are made initially as Base Rate loans but may be converted to SOFR rate loans at certain times at our discretion. At March 31, 2022, there was no amount outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and we had remaining availability of $39.6 million.

The Term Loan is secured under a Master Security Agreement with a pledge of certain underground and surface mining equipment, bears interest at LIBOR + 5.15% and is required to be repaid in monthly installments of $278 thousand including accrued interest. The outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan was $2.5 million at March 31, 2022.

The Credit Agreement contains usual and customary covenants including limitations on liens, additional indebtedness, investments, restricted payments, asset sales, mergers, affiliate transactions and other customary limitations, as well as financial covenants. At March 31, 2022, we were in compliance with all financial covenants under the Credit Agreement.

Key Equipment Finance Loan-On April 16, 2020, we entered into an equipment loan with Key Equipment Finance, a division of KeyBank, as lender, in the principal amount of $4.7 million for the financing of existing underground and surface equipment (the "Equipment Loan"). The Equipment Loan bears interest at 7.45% per annum and is payable in 36 monthly installments of $147 thousand. There is a 3% premium for prepayment of the note within the first 12 months. This premium declines by 1% during each successive 12-month period. The outstanding principal balance of the Equipment Loan was $1.8 million at March 31, 2022.

9.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026-On July 13, 2021, we completed an offering of $34.5 million, in the aggregate, of the Company's 9.00% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 (the "Senior Notes"), and incurred $2.4 million for note offering costs. The Senior Notes mature on July 30, 2026, unless redeemed prior to maturity. The Senior Notes bear interest at a rate of 9.00% per annum, payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day of January, April, July and October of each year. We may redeem the Senior Notes in whole or in part, at our option, at any time on or after July 30, 2023, or upon certain change of control events, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date of redemption. Issuance costs for the Senior Notes included underwriters' fees, attorney, accounting and filing costs totaling $2.4 million. These issuance costs are reported as a debt discount which is being amortized over the Senior Notes term using an effective rate method. The outstanding principal balance under the Senior Notes was $34.5 million at March 31, 2022 and is presented net of unamortized discounts of $2.0 million. The effective interest rate is approximately 10.45%.

J. H. Fletcher & Co. Loan-On July 23, 2021 and November 24, 2021, we entered into equipment loans with J. H. Fletcher & Co., as lender, in the principal amount of $0.9 million and $3.9 million, respectively, for the financing of underground equipment (the "Fletcher Equipment Loans"). The Fletcher Equipment Loans bear no interest and are payable in 24 monthlyinstallments of $200 thousand. The outstanding principal balance of the Fletcher Equipment Loans was $3.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership Loan-On August 16, 2021, we entered into an equipment loan with Komatsu Financial Limited Partnership, as lender, in the principal amount of $1.0 million for the financing of surface equipment (the "Komatsu Equipment Loan"). The Komatsu Equipment Loan bears interest at 4.6% per annum and is payable in 36 monthly installments of $36 thousand for the first six months and then at $28 thousand until maturity. The outstanding principal balance of the Komatsu Equipment Loan was $0.8 million at March 31, 2022.

Disclaimer

Ramaco Resources Inc. published this content on 13 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2022 20:36:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
