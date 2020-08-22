​

NOTE 4-DEBT

Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan-On November 2, 2018, we entered into a Credit and Security Agreement (as amended, the 'Revolving Credit Facility') with KeyBank National Association ('KeyBank'). The Revolving Credit Facility was amended on February 20, 2020 and consists of a $10.0 million term loan (the 'Term Loan') and up to $30.0 million revolving line of credit, including $3.0 million letter of credit availability. All personal property assets, including, but not limited to accounts receivable, coal inventory and certain mining equipment are pledged to secure the Revolving Credit Facility.

​

The Revolving Credit Facility has a maturity date of December 31, 2023 and bears interest based on LIBOR + 2.0% or Base Rate + 1.5%. Base Rate is the highest of (i) KeyBank's prime rate, (ii) Federal Funds Effective Rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 2.0%. Advances under the Revolving Credit Facility are made initially as base rate loans, but may be converted to LIBOR rate loans at certain times at our discretion. As of June 30, 2020, $8.0 million was outstanding on the Revolving Credit Facility and we had remaining availability of $22.0 million.

​

The Term Loan is secured under a Master Security Agreement with a pledge of certain underground and surface mining equipment, bears interest at LIBOR + 5.15% and is required to be repaid in monthly installments of $278 thousand including accrued interest. The outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan was $8.3 million at June 30, 2020.

​

The Revolving Credit Facility contains usual and customary covenants including limitations on liens, additional indebtedness, investments, restricted payments, asset sales, mergers, affiliate transactions and other customary limitations, as well as financial covenants. As of June 30, 2020, we were in compliance with all debt covenants.

​

Equipment Financing Loan-On April 16, 2020, we entered into an equipment loan with Key Equipment Finance, a division of KeyBank, as lender, in the principal amount of approximately $4.7 million for the financing of existing underground and surface equipment (the 'Equipment Financing Loan'). The loan bears interest at 7.45% per annum and is payable in 36 monthly installments of $147 thousand. There is a 3% premium for prepayment of the loan within the first 12 months. This premium declines by 1% during each successive 12-month period. The outstanding principal balance of the Equipment Financing Loan was $4.5 million at June 30, 2020.

​

NOTE 5-SBA PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN

On April 20, 2020, we received proceeds from the PPP Loan in the amount of approximately $8.4 million from KeyBank, as lender, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the 'CARES Act'). The purpose of the PPP is to encourage the continued employment of workers. Based upon receipt of this funding, we elected to recall our furloughed workers at our Elk Creek complex. We are using all proceeds from the PPP Loan to retain employees, maintain payroll and make lease, interest and utility payments.

The PPP Loan matures on April 16, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum. Beginning November 17, 2020, we are required to pay the lender equal monthly payments of principal and interest as required to fully amortize by April 17, 2022 the principal amount outstanding on the PPP Loan as of October 17, 2020. The PPP Loan is evidenced by a promissory note dated April 17, 2020, which contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults and breaches of representations and warranties. The PPP Loan may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties.

All or a portion of the PPP Loan and accrued interest thereon may be forgiven by the U.S. Small Business Administration ('SBA') upon documentation of expenditures in accordance with the SBA requirements and application by the Company. Under the CARES Act and subsequently enacted Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act of 2020, loan forgiveness is available for the sum of documented payroll costs, covered rent payments, covered mortgage interest and covered utilities during either the eight week period or 24-week period beginning on the date of loan funding. For purposes of the PPP Loan, payroll costs exclude cash compensation of an individual employee in excess of $100 thousand, prorated annually. Not more than 40% of the forgiven amount may be for non-payroll costs. Forgiveness is