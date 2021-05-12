NOTE 4-DEBT

Revolving Credit Facility and Term Loan-On November 2, 2018, we entered into a Credit and Security Agreement (as amended, the 'Credit Agreement') with KeyBank National Association ('KeyBank'). The Credit Agreement was amended on February 20, 2020 and March 19, 2021 and consists of a $10.0 million term loan (the 'Term Loan') and up to $30.0 million in the form of a revolving line of credit (the 'Revolving Credit Facility'), including $3.0 million letter of credit availability. All personal property assets, including, but not limited to accounts receivable, coal inventory and certain mining equipment are pledged to secure the Credit Agreement.

The Revolving Credit Facility has a maturity date of December 31, 2023 and bears interest based on LIBOR + 2.0% or Base Rate + 1.5%. Base Rate is the highest of (i) KeyBank's prime rate, (ii) Federal Funds Effective Rate + 0.5%, or (iii) LIBOR + 2.0%. Advances under the Revolving Credit Facility are made initially as base rate loans, but may be converted to LIBOR rate loans at certain times at our discretion. At March 31, 2021, $11.6 million was outstanding under the Revolving Credit Facility and we had remaining availability of $13.6 million.

The Term Loan is secured under a Master Security Agreement with a pledge of certain underground and surface mining equipment, bears interest at LIBOR + 5.15% and is required to be repaid in monthly installments of $278 thousand including accrued interest. The outstanding principal balance of the Term Loan was $5.9 million at March 31, 2021.

The Credit Agreement contains usual and customary covenants including limitations on liens, additional indebtedness, investments, restricted payments, asset sales, mergers, affiliate transactions and other customary limitations, as well as financial covenants. At March 31, 2021, we were in compliance with all debt covenants in the Credit Agreement.

Equipment Financing Loan-On April 16, 2020, we entered into an equipment loan with Key Equipment Finance, a division of KeyBank, as lender, in the principal amount of approximately $4.7 million for the financing of existing underground and surface equipment (the 'Equipment Financing Loan'). The loan bears interest at 7.45% per annum and is payable in 36 monthly installments of $147 thousand. There is a 3% premium for prepayment of the loan within the first 12 months. This premium declines by 1% during each successive 12-month period. The outstanding principal balance under the Equipment Financing Loan was $3.4 million at March 31, 2021.

NOTE 5-SBA PAYCHECK PROTECTION PROGRAM LOAN

On April 20, 2020, we received proceeds from the PPP Loan in the amount of approximately $8.4 million from KeyBank, as lender, pursuant to the Paycheck Protection Program ('PPP') of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the 'CARES Act'). The purpose of the PPP was to encourage the continued employment of workers. We used all of the PPP Loan proceeds for eligible payroll expenses, lease, interest and utility payments.

The PPP Loan is evidenced by a promissory note dated April 16, 2020, which contains customary events of default relating to, among other things, payment defaults and breaches of representations and warranties. The PPP Loan may be prepaid by the Company at any time prior to maturity with no prepayment penalties.

The PPP Loan matures on April 16, 2022 and bears interest at a rate of 1% per annum. Pursuant to the subsequently enacted Paycheck Protection Flexibility Act of 2020, we are permitted to defer required monthly payments of principal and interest until such time as an approval or denial of forgiveness is received from the U.S. Small Business Administration ('SBA').

Our application for forgiveness was approved by KeyBank and is currently being reviewed by the SBA. We expect the full amount of the PPP Loan principal, together with accrued interest thereon, will be forgiven. Accordingly, we recognized $8.4 million as other income in the consolidated statement of operations for 2020.