NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Ramaco Resources, Inc. ("Ramaco") (NASDAQ: METC) shareholders:
The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that an investigation has commenced into Ramaco and certain of its officers and directors regarding potential securities fraud. The investigation concerns, in part, the below:
If you suffered a loss on your investment in Ramaco, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.
https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/ramaco-resources-inc-class-action-submission-form/?prid=63882&wire=4
Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
CONTACT:
Vincent Wong, Esq.
39 East Broadway
Suite 304
New York, NY 10002
Tel. 212.425.1140
E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-the-law-offices-of-vincent-wong-investigate-ramaco-resources-incmetc-for-potential-violations-of-securities-laws-302037804.html
SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong