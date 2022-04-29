Log in
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 11:06:14 am EDT
7.220 EUR   +0.56%
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29,2022

04/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E

INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto

Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 7, 2022. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS WITHIN THE DOCUMENT)

MANAGEMENT REPORT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

Annual Report 2021

Management Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................... 6

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK .............................................................................. 8

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION ................................................................................. 9

GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY ................................................................................... 11

FINANCIAL REVIEW .................................................................................................... 13

RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................... 18

OUTLOOK ................................................................................................................... 18

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF

INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT ............................................................................................ 18

LEGAL MATTERS ........................................................................................................ 20

CLOSING REMARKS ................................................................................................... 24

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 29 G (1) (C) OF THE PORTUGUESE

SECURITIES CODE ..................................................................................................... 25

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBILITY .......................................................................... 25

APPENDIX I ................................................................................................................. 27

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,42 M 8,42 M
Net Debt 2022 20,0 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 184 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.1.41%194
NUCOR40.74%42 733
ARCELORMITTAL-1.40%26 558
TATA STEEL LIMITED13.46%20 095
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.5.65%17 219
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.44.43%16 990