Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29,2022

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E

INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

ANNUAL REPORT 2021

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto

Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2021 of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 7, 2022. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS WITHIN THE DOCUMENT)

MANAGEMENT REPORT CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT NON-FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

Annual Report 2021

Management Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION .......................................................................................................... 6

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK .............................................................................. 8

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION ................................................................................. 9

GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY ................................................................................... 11

FINANCIAL REVIEW .................................................................................................... 13

RISK MANAGEMENT ................................................................................................... 18

OUTLOOK ................................................................................................................... 18

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF

INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT ............................................................................................ 18

LEGAL MATTERS ........................................................................................................ 20

CLOSING REMARKS ................................................................................................... 24

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 29 G (1) (C) OF THE PORTUGUESE

SECURITIES CODE ..................................................................................................... 25

DECLARATION OF RESPONSIBILITY .......................................................................... 25

APPENDIX I ................................................................................................................. 27

5