Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2022 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 28,2023 - non-ESEF version

Annual Report 2022

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2022 of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 6, 2023. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.