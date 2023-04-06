Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  11:06:09 2023-04-06 am EDT
7.500 EUR    0.00%
02:44pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas de 2022 para apreciação na AGA de 28 de abril de 2023
PU
02:44pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Propostas relativas aos Pontos Segundo a Nono da Ordem de Trabalhos da AGA de 28 de abril de 2023
PU
02:34pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Convocatória para a Assembleia Geral de Acionistas de 28 de abril de 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2022 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 28,2023 - non-ESEF version

04/06/2023 | 02:24pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E

INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

ANNUAL REPORT 2022

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto

Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

Annual Report 2022

European single electronic reporting format (ESEF) and PDF version

This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2022 of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 6, 2023. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.

Annual Report 2022

TABLE OF CONTENTS

(CHAPTERS WITHIN THE DOCUMENT)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, which includes the Remuneration Report

SUSTAINABILITY REPORT

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT

REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD

Annual Report 2022

Management Report

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

6

MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK

8

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION

9

GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY

11

FINANCIAL REVIEW

13

RISK MANAGEMENT

16

OUTLOOK

16

PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF

INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT

18

LEGAL MATTERS

17

CLOSING REMARKS

19

ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT

21

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 18:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
02:44pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Relatório e Contas de..
PU
02:44pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Propostas relativas a..
PU
02:34pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Convocatória para a A..
PU
02:24pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2022 Annual Report and Ac..
PU
02:14pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces about the Corporate Gover..
PU
01:34pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning poin..
PU
01:34pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces notice convening the Shar..
PU
03/23Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa resultados de 2022
PU
03/23Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces results for the 2022 fina..
PU
03/23Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces results for the 2022 fina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 246 M 246 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 21,8 M 21,8 M
Net Debt 2022 27,0 M 29,5 M 29,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,74x
Yield 2022 7,20%
Capitalization 192 M 210 M 210 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
EV / Sales 2023 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,50 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target -9,33%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Laurentina da Silva Martins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.14.68%210
NUCOR CORPORATION9.12%36 146
ARCELORMITTAL4.50%22 585
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.31.10%21 542
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION29.95%20 948
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.5.72%17 608
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer