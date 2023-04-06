Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2022 Annual Report and Accounts for consideration at the AGM to be held on April 28,2023 - non-ESEF version
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E
INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
ANNUAL REPORT 2022
Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto
Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro
This document is an unofficial and unaudited PDF version of the Annual Report 2022 of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.. This version has been prepared for ease of use and does not contain ESEF information as specified in the Regulatory Technical Standards on ESEF (Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815). The official ESEF reporting package is available on the CMVM website and was submitted on April 6, 2023. This document is a true copy of the aforementioned financial information. In case of discrepancies between this version and the official ESEF package, the latter prevails.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
MANAGEMENT REPORT
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT, which includes the Remuneration Report
SUSTAINABILITY REPORT
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND ACCOMPANYING NOTES STATUTORY AND AUDITOR'S REPORT
REPORT AND OPINION OF THE STATUTORY AUDIT BOARD
Management Report
TABLE OF CONTENTS
INTRODUCTION
6
MACROECONOMIC FRAMEWORK
8
STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION
9
GROUP'S BUSINESS ACTIVITY
11
FINANCIAL REVIEW
13
RISK MANAGEMENT
16
OUTLOOK
16
PROPOSAL OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR THE APPROPRIATION OF
INDIVIDUAL NET PROFIT
18
LEGAL MATTERS
17
CLOSING REMARKS
19
ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT
21
5
