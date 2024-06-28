RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Earnings announcement 1st Quarter 2024

(unaudited information)

23 May 2024

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

INTRODUCTION

Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industrysegment, which includes the activities of Special Steels and Wire Drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments, in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estatesegment, aimed at the management of real estate assets.

The Special Steels activity is developed by Ramada Aços, Universal Afir, Planfuro Global and Blau Stahl, which are dedicated to the distribution of special steels, steel for moulds, the production of drawn steel, and to the rendering of services, namely, Machining and Heat Treatment, for two main application areas, namely, metalworking and moulds and tools.

The Wire Drawing activity is developed by Socitrel, whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of fields, including industry, agriculture and construction.

In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A..

The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the real estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A..

RAMADA GROUP

INDUSTRY

REAL ESTATE

INDÚSTRIA

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE

The consolidated financial information of Ramada Investimentos was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS

  • EU).

The key information and indicators of Ramada Group's consolidated activity can be presented as follows:

Amounts in thousands of Euros

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Var. %

Total revenues

36 058

40 815

-11.7%

Total costs

(31 996)

(34 796)

-8.0%

EBITDA

4 063

6 019

-32.5%

EBITDA margin

11.3%

14.7%

- 3.4 p. p.

Amortization and depreciation

(1 253)

(1 208)

3.8%

EBIT

2 810

4 811

-41.6%

EBIT margin

7.8%

11.8%

-4.0 p. p.

Results related to investments

210

112

86.6%

Financial expenses

(671)

(634)

5.9%

Financial income

39

32

23.6%

Profit before income tax

2 388

4 322

-44.8%

Income tax

(470)

(909)

-48.3%

Consolidated net profit

1 918

3 413

-43.8%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

1 918

3 413

-43.8%

Total revenues of Ramada Group in the first quarter of 2024 amounted to 36,058 thousand Euro, representing a decrease of 11.7% over the total revenues recorded in the same period of 2023.

Total costs amounted to 31,996 thousand Euro, recording a reduction of 8.0% over the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA amounted to 4,063 thousand Euro, a decrease of 32.5% over the amount recorded in the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin reached 11.3%, representing a reduction of 3.4 percentage points when compared to the same period of the previous year.

EBIT, in the amount of 2,810 thousand Euro, recorded a decrease of 41.6% when compared to 4,811 thousand Euro recorded in the first three months of 2023.

The Financial results, in the amount of negative 632 thousand Euro, recorded a 5.0% variation over the same period of the previous year.

The consolidated net profit recorded in the first quarter of 2024 in the amount of 1,918 thousand Euro, presented a decrease of 43.8% compared to the net profit of the same period of the previous year.

INDUSTRY

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Var. %

Amounts in thousands of Euros

Total revenues

33 848

38 750

-12.7%

Total costs

(31 605)

(34 382)

-8.1%

EBITDA

2 243

4 368

-48.7%

EBITDA margin

6.6%

11.3%

- 4.7 p. p.

EBIT

1 144

3 276

-65.1%

EBIT margin

3.4%

8.5%

- 5.1 p. p.

Results related to investments

210

112

86.6%

Financial results

(250)

(340)

-26.7%

Profit before income tax

1 105

3 048

-63.8%

Income tax

(187)

(629)

-70.2%

Net profit

917

2 419

-62.1%

In the first quarter of 2024, total revenues from the Industry segment amounted to 33,848 thousand Euro, recording a decrease of 12.7% compared to total revenues of the same period of 2023.

In recent years, there has been widespread uncertainty in the areas of operation of the Ramada Group, namely in the moulds and metalworking sectors, which has been largely influenced by global political, economic and technological factors.

The volatility of raw material prices, international policies, the growing and increasingly constant oscillation between supply and demand, technological advances, environmental regulations and logistical difficulties have posed growing challenges for these sectors and for the business.

Despite this framework, in the first quarter of 2024 it was possible to identify some positive movements in the market. The Group was able to increase the sales volume compared to the same period last year, even if at lower prices. In recent months, however, there have been some signs of a recovery in prices, compared to the behaviour throughout 2023 and the first months of 2024, which is also a positive sign to consider.

The aforementioned growth in volume was notable in the more traditional metalworking markets, and most significant in the cold working tools industry, a sector strongly related to and influenced by the launch of new models in the automotive industry. However, this growth is not yet being matched by the Group's target market, the plastic moulding sector.

In the first quarter of 2024, sales of the Special Steels activity to the external market represented 12.6% of the turnover, whereas in the same period of 2023, exports represented 9.6% of sales. Europe continues to be the main destination for exports, with Brazil standing out in the first quarter of 2024.

In the first quarter of 2024, the Wire Drawing activity has also registered a decrease in turnover. Sales grew in quantity, but the average price was 16% lower than in the first quarter of 2023.

The Wire Drawing activity operates essentially for the foreign market, which, in the first quarter of 2024, represented 60.7% of turnover, with emphasis on Spain and the United States of America. In the first quarter of 2023, exports represented 66.2% of turnover.

EBITDA in the Industry segment amounted to 2,243 thousand Euro, representing a negative variation of 48.7% compared to the 4,368 thousand Euro recorded in the first quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin reached 6.6%, recording a decrease of 4.7 percentage points over the same period of 2023.

EBIT, in the amount of 1,144 thousand Euro, recorded a decrease of 65.1% compared to the 3,276 thousand Euro reached in the same period of 2023.

The net profit of the Industry segment in the first quarter of 2023, in the amount of 917 thousand Euro, represented a decrease of 62.1% compared to the net profit of the same period of 2023.

REAL ESTATE

Amounts in thousands of Euros

1Q 2024

1Q 2023

Var. %

Total revenues

2 210

2 065

7.1%

Total costs

(390)

(413)

-5.6%

EBITDA

1 820

1 651

10.2%

EBIT

1 665

1 535

8.5%

Financial results

(382)

(261)

46.2%

Profit before income tax

1 283

1 274

0.7%

Income tax

(282)

(280)

0.7%

Net profit

1 001

994

0.7%

During the first quarter of 2024, total revenues from the Real Estate segment amounted to 2,210 thousand Euro, recording a 7.1% increase over the same period of 2023.

EBITDA in the Real Estate segment in the first three months of 2024 amounted to 1,820 thousand Euro, 10.2% higher than the amount recorded in the same period of the previous year.

EBIT amounted to 1,665 thousand Euro, representing an increase of 8.5% compared to the same period of 2023.

In the first quarter of 2024, the financial results of the Real Estate segment were negative by 382 thousand Euro, recording a variance of 46.2% when compared to the negative 261 thousand Euro recorded in the same period of 2023.

The net profit of the Real Estate segment amounted to 1,001 thousand Euro and recorded an increase of 0.7% compared to the first quarter of 2023.

INVESTMENTS AND INDEBTEDNESS

The investments made by Ramada Group during the first quarter of 2024 amounted to approximately 240 thousand Euro.

Ramada Group's net nominal indebtedness on March 31, 2024 amounted to, approximately, 21 million Euro. As of December 31, 2023, the net nominal indebtedness amounted to, approximately, 30 million Euro.

FUTURE PERSPECTIVES

The first quarter of 2024 was marked by signs of instability in the automobile industry, as it has become clear that the market for electric vehicles is not taking off as much as expected, and also by the possibility that the European authorities will consider postponing the deadline for the sale of combustion cars.

Taking into account the current context of the European economy, we continue on our path of continuous improvement in the search for greater efficiency, the profitability of operations and the maximization of free cash flow.

SUBSEQUENT EVENTS

On May 12 and 14, 2024, the Ramada Group informed the market that, on May 10, 2024, an agreement was signed with 1 Thing Investments, S.A., for the sale to this company of the wholly owned subsidiary Ramada Aços, S.A. and its subsidiaries.

This transaction represents a cash inflow of approximately 71 million Euros (including a distribution to be made prior to completion of the transaction), with an estimated capital gain of around 20 million Euros, taking into account (i) the fixed price, (ii) the provisional unaudited data on the net assets of Ramada Aços, S.A. and its subsidiaries as at March 31, 2024, and (iii) the distribution to be made prior to completion of the transaction. The transaction implies an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple close to 7.4x, considering EBITDA for the 2023 financial year.

Completion of the transaction may be subject to prior notification to the Competition Authority, under the terms of the competition law. In any case, it is estimated that completion will take place during the first half of 2024.

Oporto, May 23, 2024

The Board of Directors

Glossary

EBIT: EBITDA + Amortization and depreciation

EBIT margin: EBIT / Total revenues

EBITDA: Profit before income tax, Financial results, Amortization and depreciation and Results related to investments

EBITDA margin: EBITDA / Total revenues

Financial results: Financial income - Financial expenses

Investments: Acquisitions of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets related to the operational activity of the Industry and Real Estate segments

Net nominal indebtedness: Bank loans (nominal values) + Other loans (nominal values) - Cash and cash equivalents

Total costs: Cost of sales and production variation + External supplies and services + Payroll expenses + Other expenses + Provisions and impairment losses

Total revenues: Sales and services rendered + Other income

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 MARCH 2024 AND 31 DECEMBER 2023

(Translation of financial statements originally issued in Portuguese - Note 18)

(Amounts expressed in Euros)

ASSETS

Notes

31.03.2024

31.12.2023

NON-CURRENT ASSETS:

Investment properties

6

88,725,246

88,725,246

Property, plant and equipment

24,410,246

25,342,887

Intangible assets

-

18,199

Right-of-use assets

1,155,192

1,215,493

Goodwill

11,257

11,257

Investments in associated companies

4.2

5,998,660

5,788,779

Other investments

4.3

-

-

Other financial assets

37,690

28,815

Deferred tax assets

1,716,774

1,716,774

Total non-current assets

122,055,065

122,847,450

CURRENT ASSETS:

Inventories

23,370,590

24,305,290

Trade receivables

35,323,761

36,225,831

Other debts from third parties

1,830,351

2,912,551

Income tax

2,557,390

2,946,721

Other current assets

95,206

130,844

Cash and cash equivalents

8

20,108,209

16,162,326

Total current assets

83,285,507

82,683,563

Total assets

205,340,572

205,531,013

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

EQUITY:

Share capital

9

25,641,459

25,641,459

Legal reserve

7,193,058

7,193,058

Other reserves

90,950,561

80,537,220

Consolidated net profit/(loss) for the period

1,918,277

10,413,341

Total equity attributable to shareholders of the Parent Company

125,703,355

123,785,078

Non-controlling interests

-

-

Total equity

125,703,355

123,785,078

LIABILITIES:

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Bank loans

10

16,000,000

19,500,000

Other loans

10

357,224

357,224

Lease Liabilities

892,038

849,575

Provisions

12

2,185,467

2,185,467

Deferred tax liabilities

912,916

912,916

Total non-current liabilities

20,347,645

23,805,182

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Bank loans

10

5,500,000

5,987,401

Other loans

10

18,912,055

20,358,932

Lease liabilities

278,710

371,614

Trade payables

26,589,603

23,364,025

Other debts to third parties

3,064,014

3,214,353

Income tax

-

-

Other current liabilities

11

4,945,190

4,644,428

Total current liabilities

59,289,572

57,940,753

Total liabilities

79,637,217

81,745,935

Total liabilities and equity

205,340,572

205,531,013

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the condensed consolidated financial statements.

