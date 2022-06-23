Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 1st Quarter 2022

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. Public Company Earnings announcement 1st Quarter 2022 (unaudited information) This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails. Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

INTRODUCTION Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industrysegment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estatesegment, aimed at the management of real estate assets. The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global. The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel, whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction. In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A.. The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A.. RAMADA GROUP INDUSTRY REAL ESTATE INDÚSTRIA 2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE The consolidated financial information of Ramada Investimentos was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS EU). The key information and indicators of Ramada Group's consolidated activity can be presented as follows: 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Var. % Total revenues (a) 54 126 32 251 67.8% Total costs (b) (46 416) (27 540) 68.5% EBITDA (c) 7 710 4 712 63.6% EBITDA margin (d) 14.2% 14.6% -0.4 p.p. Amortization and depreciation (1 119) (792) 41.3% EBIT (e) 6 591 3 920 68.1% EBIT margin (f) 12.2% 12.2% - Results related to investments 109 (13) ss Financial expenses (243) (274) -11.3% Financial income 17 5 ss Profit before income tax 6 475 3 639 77.9% Income tax (1 523) (782) 94.8% Consolidated net profit 4 952 2 857 73.3% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 4 952 2 857 73.3% Amounts in thousands of Euro Total revenues = Sales and services rendered + Other income Total costs = Cost of sales and production variation + External supplies and services + Payroll expenses + Other expenses + Provisions and impairment losses EBITDA = Profit before income tax, Financial results, Amortization and depreciation and Results related to investments EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Total revenues EBIT = EBITDA + Amortization and depreciation EBIT margin = EBIT / Total revenues In the first quarter of 2022, total revenues of Ramada Group amounted to 54,126 thousand Euro, representing a 67.8% increase over the total revenues recorded in the same period of 2021. Total costs amounted to 46,416 thousand Euro, recording a 68.5% increase when compared to the same period in the previous year. EBITDA amounted to 7,710 thousand Euro, representing an increase of 63.6% compared to the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin achieved 14.2%, representing a decrease of 0.4 percentage points when compared to the previous year. 3

EBIT, in the amount of 6,591 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 68.1% when compared to 3,920 thousand Euro in 2021. The financial results (financial income - financial expenses), in the amount of 226 thousand Euro, recorded a 16.0% decrease over the previous year. The consolidated net profit of the first quarter of 2022 amounted to 4,952 thousand Euro, increasing 73.3% compared to the net profit of the same period of the previous year. INDUSTRY 1Q 2022 1Q 2021 Var. % Total revenues (a) 52 266 30 428 71.8% Total costs (b) (46 038) (27 196) 69.3% EBITDA (c) 6 228 3 232 92.7% EBITDA margin (d) 11.9% 10.6% +1.3 p.p. EBIT (e) 5 157 2 480 107.9% EBIT margin (f) 9.9% 8.2% +1.7 p.p. Results related to investments 109 (13) ss Financial results (g) (118) (138) -14.5% Profit before income tax 5 148 2 330 120.9% Income tax (1 231) (494) 149.2% Net profit 3 917 1 836 113.3% Amounts in thousands of Euro Total revenues = Sales and services rendered + Other income Total costs = Cost of sales and production variation + External supplies and services + Payroll expenses + Other expenses + Provisions and impairment losses EBITDA = Profit before income tax, Financial results, Amortization and depreciation and Results related to investments EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Total revenues EBIT = EBITDA + Amortization and depreciation EBIT margin = EBIT / Total revenues Financial results = Financial income - Financial expenses In the first quarter of 2022, total revenues from the Industry segment amounted to 52,266 thousand Euro, recording an increase of 71.8% compared to the same period of 2021. EBITDA in the Industry segment amounted to 6,228 thousand Euro, representing a positive variation of 92.7% compared to the 3,232 thousand Euro recorded in the first quarter of 2021. EBITDA margin reached 11.9%, recording an increase of 1.3 percentage points over the same period of the previous year. 4