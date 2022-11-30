Advanced search
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:24 2022-11-30 am EST
6.780 EUR   +1.50%
01:53pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
11/24Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 3Q2022 results
PU
11/24Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre resultados do 3º Trimestre de 2022
PU
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2022

11/30/2022 | 01:53pm EST
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Earnings announcement 3rd Quarter 2022

(unaudited information)

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto

Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

INTRODUCTION

Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industrysegment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estatesegment, aimed at the management of real estate assets.

The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global.

The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel, whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction.

In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A..

The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A..

RAMADA GROUP

INDUSTRY

REAL ESTATE

INDÚSTRIA

2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE

The consolidated financial information of Ramada Investimentos was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS

  • EU).

The key information and indicators of Ramada Group's consolidated activity can be presented as follows:

Amounts in thousands of Euros

9M 2022

9M 2021

Var. %

Total revenues

159 302

102 595

55.3%

Total costs

(134 526)

(86 838)

54.9%

EBITDA

24 776

15 758

57.2%

EBITDA margin

15.6%

15.4%

+0.2 p.p.

Amortization and depreciation

(3 025)

(2 397)

26.2%

EBIT

21 751

13 360

62.8%

EBIT margin

13.7%

13.0%

+0.7 p.p.

Results related to investments

295

177

66.7%

Financial expenses

(1 029)

(769)

33.8%

Financial income

203

26

680.8%

Profit before income tax

21 219

12 793

65.9%

Income tax

(5 093)

(2 698)

88.8%

Consolidated net profit

16 127

10 096

59.7%

Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company

16 127

10 096

59.7%

In the first nine months of 2022, total revenues of Ramada Group amounted to 159,302 thousand Euro, representing a 55.3% increase over the total revenues recorded in the same period of 2021.

Total costs amounted to 134,526 thousand Euro, recording a 54.9% increase when compared to the same period of the previous year.

EBITDA amounted to 24,776 thousand Euro, 57.2% higher than the first nine months of 2021. EBITDA margin achieved 15.6%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year.

EBIT, in the amount of 21,751 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 62.8% when compared to 13,360 thousand Euro in the same period of 2021.

The Financial Results, in the amount of 826 thousand Euro, recorded a 11.2% decrease over the same period of the previous year.

The consolidated net profit of the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 16,127 thousand Euro, increasing 59.7% compared to the net profit of the same period of the previous year.

3

INDUSTRY

Amounts in thousands of Euros

9M 2022

9M 2021

Var. %

Total revenues

152 389

97 151

56.9%

Total costs

(132 256)

(85 836)

54.1%

EBITDA

20 133

11 314

77.9%

EBITDA margin

13.2%

11.6%

+1.6 p.p.

EBIT

17 365

9 038

92.1%

EBIT margin

11.4%

9.3%

+2.1 p.p.

Results related to investments

295

177

66.7%

Financial results

(494)

(351)

40.7%

Profit before income tax

17 166

8 863

93.7%

Income tax

(4 120)

(1 833)

124.8%

Net profit

13 046

7 030

85.6%

In the first nine months of 2022, total revenues from the Industry segment amounted to 152,389 thousand Euro, recording an increase of 56.9% compared to the total revenues in the same period of 2021.

EBITDA in the Industry segment amounted to 20,133 thousand Euro, representing a positive variation of 77.9% compared to the 11,314 thousand Euro recorded in the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin reached 13.2%, recording an increase of 1.6 percentage points over the same period of 2021.

EBIT, in the amount of 17,365 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 92.1% compared to the 9,038 thousand Euro in the same period of 2021.

The net profit of the Industry segment in the first nine months of 2022, in the amount of 13,046 thousand Euro, represented an increase of 85.6% compared to the net profit of the same period of 2021.

The Group's sales in the third quarter of 2022 were substantially above the same period of the previous year, despite the uncertainty caused by the post-pandemic period and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

It is important to highlight three points that marked the first half of the year, namely the high energy costs that caused constraints and reached worrying levels, the levels of stocks and the pressure on the sale price in the markets and in the origin, situations that continued to mark this quarter.

And in fact the month of July was the pioneer for a quarter with the trend that had been occurring at two speeds. In the moulds sector, where there was a high level of demand, especially in the machining service units, there were upward trends in supply prices, as a result of increases in energy costs.

In plastic moulds, there was a higher concentration of projects in larger companies and groups, as well as an increasingly evident trend towards projects outside the automotive area in sectors such as packaging and household.

In the metalworking sector there was a significant drop in demand. A relevant slowdown in turnover was noted, but this was partly compensated by higher prices than in the same period last year. The production difficulties of the automotive

4

industry are increasingly reflected in the volume of production of serial parts and are one of the points to consider. The high price of raw materials is making some projects unviable, awaiting more favourable conditions to move forward.

By the end of the year, the installation of three new machining machines is planned, located in Ovar, in the Service Center of Marinha Grande and in Planfuro, a Group company, in Vieira de Leiria. The forecast is that they will all be operational by the end of the year, providing the Group with extra capacity that is absolutely necessary given current demand. At the same time, the Kaizen project began in the conventional machining area in Ovar, with the aim of reducing lead time by 50%, and increasing performance and response capacity in this sector of activity, in the Ramada Group.

The Group continues to focus on exports and on increasing its customer portfolio to ensure future growth and less dependence on the domestic market. In the first nine months of 2022, the sales of the Steel activity to the external market represented 8.1% of the turnover, registering a growth of 43.0% compared with the same period of 2021.

In the first nine months of 2022, the wire drawing activity also recorded a significant growth in turnover, compared to the same period last year. The wire drawing activity operates essentially in foreign markets, which in the period from January to September 2022 represented 74.4% of turnover, especially in the US and Spain, with 33.5% and 26% respectively. In the same period of 2021, exports represented 65.8% of turnover, registering a growth of 69.3%.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Income Statement Evolution
