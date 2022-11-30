Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2022

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. Earnings announcement 3rd Quarter 2022 (unaudited information) This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards adopted in European Union (IFRS-EU), some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails. Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

INTRODUCTION Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industrysegment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estatesegment, aimed at the management of real estate assets. The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global. The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel, whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction. In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A.. The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A.. RAMADA GROUP INDUSTRY REAL ESTATE INDÚSTRIA 2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE The consolidated financial information of Ramada Investimentos was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS EU). The key information and indicators of Ramada Group's consolidated activity can be presented as follows: Amounts in thousands of Euros 9M 2022 9M 2021 Var. % Total revenues 159 302 102 595 55.3% Total costs (134 526) (86 838) 54.9% EBITDA 24 776 15 758 57.2% EBITDA margin 15.6% 15.4% +0.2 p.p. Amortization and depreciation (3 025) (2 397) 26.2% EBIT 21 751 13 360 62.8% EBIT margin 13.7% 13.0% +0.7 p.p. Results related to investments 295 177 66.7% Financial expenses (1 029) (769) 33.8% Financial income 203 26 680.8% Profit before income tax 21 219 12 793 65.9% Income tax (5 093) (2 698) 88.8% Consolidated net profit 16 127 10 096 59.7% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 16 127 10 096 59.7% In the first nine months of 2022, total revenues of Ramada Group amounted to 159,302 thousand Euro, representing a 55.3% increase over the total revenues recorded in the same period of 2021. Total costs amounted to 134,526 thousand Euro, recording a 54.9% increase when compared to the same period of the previous year. EBITDA amounted to 24,776 thousand Euro, 57.2% higher than the first nine months of 2021. EBITDA margin achieved 15.6%, 0.2 percentage points higher than the same period of the previous year. EBIT, in the amount of 21,751 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 62.8% when compared to 13,360 thousand Euro in the same period of 2021. The Financial Results, in the amount of 826 thousand Euro, recorded a 11.2% decrease over the same period of the previous year. The consolidated net profit of the first nine months of 2022 amounted to 16,127 thousand Euro, increasing 59.7% compared to the net profit of the same period of the previous year. 3

INDUSTRY Amounts in thousands of Euros 9M 2022 9M 2021 Var. % Total revenues 152 389 97 151 56.9% Total costs (132 256) (85 836) 54.1% EBITDA 20 133 11 314 77.9% EBITDA margin 13.2% 11.6% +1.6 p.p. EBIT 17 365 9 038 92.1% EBIT margin 11.4% 9.3% +2.1 p.p. Results related to investments 295 177 66.7% Financial results (494) (351) 40.7% Profit before income tax 17 166 8 863 93.7% Income tax (4 120) (1 833) 124.8% Net profit 13 046 7 030 85.6% In the first nine months of 2022, total revenues from the Industry segment amounted to 152,389 thousand Euro, recording an increase of 56.9% compared to the total revenues in the same period of 2021. EBITDA in the Industry segment amounted to 20,133 thousand Euro, representing a positive variation of 77.9% compared to the 11,314 thousand Euro recorded in the same period of 2021. EBITDA margin reached 13.2%, recording an increase of 1.6 percentage points over the same period of 2021. EBIT, in the amount of 17,365 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 92.1% compared to the 9,038 thousand Euro in the same period of 2021. The net profit of the Industry segment in the first nine months of 2022, in the amount of 13,046 thousand Euro, represented an increase of 85.6% compared to the net profit of the same period of 2021. The Group's sales in the third quarter of 2022 were substantially above the same period of the previous year, despite the uncertainty caused by the post-pandemic period and the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. It is important to highlight three points that marked the first half of the year, namely the high energy costs that caused constraints and reached worrying levels, the levels of stocks and the pressure on the sale price in the markets and in the origin, situations that continued to mark this quarter. And in fact the month of July was the pioneer for a quarter with the trend that had been occurring at two speeds. In the moulds sector, where there was a high level of demand, especially in the machining service units, there were upward trends in supply prices, as a result of increases in energy costs. In plastic moulds, there was a higher concentration of projects in larger companies and groups, as well as an increasingly evident trend towards projects outside the automotive area in sectors such as packaging and household. In the metalworking sector there was a significant drop in demand. A relevant slowdown in turnover was noted, but this was partly compensated by higher prices than in the same period last year. The production difficulties of the automotive 4