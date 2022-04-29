Log in
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/29 11:06:14 am EDT
7.220 EUR   +0.56%
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29,2022
PU
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29,2022
PU
01:28pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29, 2022
PU
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29,2022

04/29/2022 | 02:19pm EDT
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Company issuing shares admitted to trading on a regulated market

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Porto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Porto

Sole registration and tax number 508 548 527

Information on Resolutions taken at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. hereby informs, under the terms and for the purposes of Article 29-K(1)(g) of the Portuguese Securities Code and of Article 8(3) of CMVM Regulation no. 5/2008, having been present or represented shareholders holding 20,180,580 shares corresponding to 78,70% of the voting rights, that the following resolutions were unanimously approved at the Shareholders' Annual General Meeting held today:

Agenda/Proposals

1. Discuss and decide on the Company's individual and consolidated Annual Report and accounts, and other accounting documents, including the Corporate Governance Report, which includes of the Remuneration Report, the Sustainability Report which includes the non-financial statements, for the year ended 31st of December 2021

2. Decide on the proposed appropriation of the 2021's net profit and, additionally, on the distribution of free reserves

3. Assess the management and audit of the Company in accordance with the article 455 of the Portuguese Commercial Companies Code

  • 4. Vote for the Statutory Auditor for the 2022 mandate

  • 5. Deliberate on the granting of authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of treasury shares to the legal limit of 10%

6. Deliberate on the granting of authorisation to the Board of Directors for the acquisition and sale of own bonds to the legal limit of 10%

Porto, April 29, 2022

The Board of Directors

ForAgainstAbstain

100%

0%

0%

100% 100% 100% 100%

0% 0% 0% 0%

0% 0% 0% 0%

100%

0%

0%

No. Issued % ShareVotes

20,180,580

20,180,580 20,180,580 20,180,580 20,180,580

20,180,580

CapitalNo. of Shares

78,70%

20,180,580

78,70% 78,70% 78,70% 78,70% 78,70%

20,180,580 20,180,580 20,180,580 20,180,580

20,180,580

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 18:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
