Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces about the Corporate Governance Report for the year 2022

Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance Report CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS" or "Company") hereby presents its Corporate Governance Report ("Report") to its shareholders, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders and to society in general. The report follows the model contained in the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) Regulation 4/2013, and the information contained therein complies with all applicable legal requirements, including, but not limited to, Article 29-H of the Portuguese Securities Code (CVM). Throughout 2022, RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS continued the process of adapting its structure to comply with Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Institute for Corporate Governance (IPCG) from 2018 and revised in 2020 (Corporate Governance Code of IPCG). The management model of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS complies with that code, so the company is pleased to note the high degree of compliance with the recommendations contained therein. It has properly sized teams, to which it provides high levels of training and which it constantly urges to base decision- making on sustainability criteria. These teams work together, focusing on achieving the objectives. RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS will pursue its business strategy, based on strict and transparent management, to continue to be trusted by its shareholders, other stakeholders and the market in general like it is today, something that the company is proud of. 2

Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance Report CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDING, ORGANISATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE A. SHAREHOLDING Share Capital Structure 1. Share Capital Structure The share capital of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS amounts to EUR 25,641,459.00, fully subscribed and paid up, consisting of 25,641,459 ordinary, registered and bearer shares with a nominal value of one euro each. The distribution of the share capital and relevant voting rights among shareholders with qualifying holdings is detailed in item II.7. All the shares representing the share capital are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market, managed by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A. 2. Restrictions on the transfer and ownership of shares There are no restrictions on the transfer of ownership of the Company's shares, since there are no shareholders with special rights. Hence, Ramada Investimentos shares are freely transferable in accordance with the applicable legal rules. 3. Treasury shares The Company does not hold any of its treasury shares in its portfolio, at 31 December 2022. 4. Significant agreements to which the company is a party and which come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in control of the company following a takeover bid, as well as the relevant effects No significant agreements have been entered into by RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS that include any change of control clauses (including following a takeover bid), i.e. that come into force, are amended, determine payments, become liable for charges or terminate in such circumstances or in the event of a change in the composition of the management body. There are also no specific conditions restricting the exercise of voting rights by the Company's shareholders that may interfere with the success of takeover bids. Some financing agreements of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS' subsidiaries, and only of these, contain the normal standard clauses for early repayment in the event of a change in shareholder control of such subsidiaries. 5. Rules regarding the renewal or revocation of defensive measures, in particular those that limit the number of votes that may be held or exercised by a single shareholder individually or in concert with other shareholders RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS has adopted no defensive measures. 6. Shareholder agreements known to the company that may lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights The existence of any shareholders' agreements concerning the Company is unknown 3

Annual Report 2022 Corporate Governance Report Holdings and Bonds held 7. Qualified shareholdings According to notices received by the Company, the following companies and/or individuals have a qualifying holding of more than 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50%, 66% and 90% of the voting rights, at 31 December 2022, pursuant to and for the purposes of Articles 16, 20 and 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code: No. of shares held on % Share capital with Magallanes Value Investors em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Directly 894,128 3.49% Total attributable 894,128 3.49% No. of shares held on % Share capital with 1 Thing, Investments, S.A. em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Directly (a) 2,565,293 10.00 % Total attributable 2,565,293 10.00 % (a) - the 2,565,293 Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. shares are directly held by the company 1 Thing, Investments, S.A. w hose board of directors includes Ramada's director Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira No. of shares held on % Share capital with Domingos José Vieira de Matos em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Through Livrefluxo, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director) 3,118,408 12.16% Total attributable 3,118,408 12.16% No. of shares held on % Share capital with Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Through Actium Capital, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director) 4,009,402 15.64% Total attributablel 4,009,402 15.64% No. of shares held on % Share capital with Ana Rebelo Carvalho Menéres de Mendonça em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Through Promendo Investimentos, S.A. (of which she is dominant shareholder and director) 4,845,383 18.90% Total attributable 4,845,383 18.90% No. of shares held on % Share capital with João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira em 31-Dec-2022 voting rights Through Caderno Azul, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director) 5,300,000 20.67% Total attributable 5,300,000 20.67% Ramada Investimentos has not been advised of any holdings with over 25% of the voting rights. This matter is also addressed in the Annual Management Report. Up-to-date information on qualifying holdings is available on http://www.ramadainvestimentos.pt/en/investors/ shareholder-structure/estrutura-accionista_.html. 8. Number of shares and bonds held by members of the statutory management and supervisory bodies, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 447 of the Portuguese Companies Act (CSC) The shares and bonds held by members of the management and supervisory bodies in the Company and in companies subject to a control or group relationship with the Company, directly or through related parties, are disclosed in an appendix to the Annual Management Report pursuant to Article 447 of the Companies Act and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014. 4