Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces about the Corporate Governance Report for the year 2022

Annual Report 2022
Corporate Governance Report
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. (hereinafter referred to as "RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS" or "Company") hereby presents its Corporate Governance Report ("Report") to its shareholders, customers, suppliers and other stakeholders and to society in general.
The report follows the model contained in the Portuguese Securities Market Commission (CMVM) Regulation 4/2013, and the information contained therein complies with all applicable legal requirements, including, but not limited to, Article 29-H of the Portuguese Securities Code (CVM).
Throughout 2022, RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS continued the process of adapting its structure to comply with Corporate Governance Code of the Portuguese Institute for Corporate Governance (IPCG) from 2018 and revised in 2020 (Corporate Governance Code of IPCG).
The management model of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS complies with that code, so the company is pleased to note the high degree of compliance with the recommendations contained therein.
It has properly sized teams, to which it provides high levels of training and which it constantly urges to base decision- making on sustainability criteria. These teams work together, focusing on achieving the objectives.
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS will pursue its business strategy, based on strict and transparent management, to continue to be trusted by its shareholders, other stakeholders and the market in general like it is today, something that the company is proud of.
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
PART I - INFORMATION ON SHAREHOLDING,
ORGANISATION AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE
A. SHAREHOLDING
Share Capital Structure
1. Share Capital Structure
The share capital of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS amounts to EUR 25,641,459.00, fully subscribed and paid up, consisting of 25,641,459 ordinary, registered and bearer shares with a nominal value of one euro each.
The distribution of the share capital and relevant voting rights among shareholders with qualifying holdings is detailed in item II.7.
All the shares representing the share capital are admitted to trading on the Euronext Lisbon regulated market, managed by Euronext Lisbon - Sociedade Gestora de Mercados Regulamentados, S.A.
2.Restrictions on the transfer and ownership of shares
There are no restrictions on the transfer of ownership of the Company's shares, since there are no shareholders with special rights. Hence, Ramada Investimentos shares are freely transferable in accordance with the applicable legal rules.
3. Treasury shares
The Company does not hold any of its treasury shares in its portfolio, at 31 December 2022.
4. Significant agreements to which the company is a party and which come into force, are amended or terminate in the event of a change in control of the company following a takeover bid, as well as the relevant effects
No significant agreements have been entered into by RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS that include any change of control clauses (including following a takeover bid), i.e. that come into force, are amended, determine payments, become liable for charges or terminate in such circumstances or in the event of a change in the composition of the management body. There are also no specific conditions restricting the exercise of voting rights by the Company's shareholders that may interfere with the success of takeover bids.
Some financing agreements of RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS' subsidiaries, and only of these, contain the normal standard clauses for early repayment in the event of a change in shareholder control of such subsidiaries.
5. Rules regarding the renewal or revocation of defensive measures, in particular those that limit the number of votes that may be held or exercised by a single shareholder individually or in concert with other shareholders
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS has adopted no defensive measures.
6. Shareholder agreements known to the company that may lead to restrictions on the transfer of securities or voting rights
The existence of any shareholders' agreements concerning the Company is unknown
Holdings and Bonds held
7. Qualified shareholdings
According to notices received by the Company, the following companies and/or individuals have a qualifying holding of more than 5%, 10%, 15%, 20%, 25%, 33%, 50%, 66% and 90% of the voting rights, at 31 December 2022, pursuant to and for the purposes of Articles 16, 20 and 29-R of the Portuguese Securities Code:
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
Magallanes Value Investors
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Directly
894,128
3.49%
Total attributable
894,128
3.49%
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
1 Thing, Investments, S.A.
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Directly (a)
2,565,293
10.00 %
Total attributable
2,565,293
10.00 %
(a) - the 2,565,293 Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. shares are directly held by the company
1 Thing, Investments, S.A. w hose board of directors includes
Ramada's director Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
Domingos José Vieira de Matos
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Through Livrefluxo, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director)
3,118,408
12.16%
Total attributable
3,118,408
12.16%
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Through Actium Capital, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director)
4,009,402
15.64%
Total attributablel
4,009,402
15.64%
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
Ana Rebelo Carvalho Menéres de Mendonça
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Through Promendo Investimentos, S.A. (of which she is dominant shareholder
and director)
4,845,383
18.90%
Total attributable
4,845,383
18.90%
No. of shares held on
% Share capital with
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira
em 31-Dec-2022
voting rights
Through Caderno Azul, S.A. (of which he is dominant shareholder and director)
5,300,000
20.67%
Total attributable
5,300,000
20.67%
Ramada Investimentos has not been advised of any holdings with over 25% of the voting rights.
This matter is also addressed in the Annual Management Report.
8. Number of shares and bonds held by members of the statutory management and supervisory bodies, pursuant to paragraph 5 of article 447 of the Portuguese Companies Act (CSC)
The shares and bonds held by members of the management and supervisory bodies in the Company and in companies subject to a control or group relationship with the Company, directly or through related parties, are disclosed in an appendix to the Annual Management Report pursuant to Article 447 of the Companies Act and Article 19 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of April 16, 2014.
9. Powers of the Board of Directors on share capital increases
The Board of Directors has no special powers, having the responsibilities and powers conferred upon it by the CSC and the Company's Articles of Association.
It should be noted that article 4 of the Company's Articles of Association, as amended by the last Annual General Meeting of the Company (30 April 2021), granted the Board of Directors the possibility to resolve to increase the share capital, on one or more occasions, up to a limit of 35 million Euros, establishing in that resolution the conditions of subscription and the categories of shares to be issued, from among the existing ones.
This statutory provision, in accordance with article 456(2)(b) of the CSC, will be in force for a period of five years, so that on April 30, 2026 it will cease to be in force, date from which such powers will reside, exclusively, in the General Meeting, if the renewal of that statutory clause is not resolved.
10. Relevant business relationship between owners of qualified shareholdings and the Company
No significant business or commercial transactions were conducted between the Company and the holders of qualifying holdings reported to the Company, in 2022, except those which, under the normal Company business, were carried out under normal market conditions for similar transactions. It should be noted, however, that the amounts involved are not important.
Information on business between the Company and related parties can be found in note 35 of the Notes to the Consolidated Accounts and note 24 of the Notes to the Separate Accounts of the Company relating to transactions with related parties.
GOVERNING BODIES AND COMMITTEES
I. SHAREHOLDERS' GENERAL MEETING
a) Composition of the Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting
11. Identification and positions of the members of the Board of the of the Shareholders' General Meeting and their term of office
The Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting of Ramada Investimentos is formed, in accordance with the provisions of article 11 of the Company's Bylaws and article 374 of the CSC, by a chairman and a secretary elected by the General Meeting, for each term of office corresponding to three years, coinciding with the term of office of the governing bodies.
The Board of the Shareholders' General Meeting was composed of the following members, at 31 December 2022:
Chairman: Manuel Eugénio Pimentel Cavaleiro Brandão
Secretary: Maria Conceição Henriques Fernandes Cabaços
The term of office began in 2020 and ends in 2022.
b) Exercise of voting rights
12. Possible restrictions on voting rights
At Ramada Investimentos there are no statutory limitations to the exercise of voting rights.
The Company's share capital is fully represented by a single share class, each share corresponding to one vote. There are no limitations on the number of votes that can be held or cast by any shareholder.
