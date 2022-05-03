Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Public Company
Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto
Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459
Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto
Sole registration and tax number 508 548 527
PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS
Shareholders are hereby notified that the dividend relating to the 2021 financial year will be payable as from May 20, 2022, as follows:
Item
Resident Investors
Gross dividend per share
Euro 0.60 *
* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment
Dividends will be paid through the Portuguese Securities Clearing House ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), being Banco BPI the paying agent.
The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2022 and the record date is May 19, 2022.
Oporto, May 3, 2022
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
