Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto

Sole registration and tax number 508 548 527

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Shareholders are hereby notified that the dividend relating to the 2021 financial year will be payable as from May 20, 2022, as follows:

Item

Resident Investors

Gross dividend per share

Euro 0.60 *

* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment

Dividends will be paid through the Portuguese Securities Clearing House ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), being Banco BPI the paying agent.

The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2022 and the record date is May 19, 2022.

Oporto, May 3, 2022

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.