Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Portugal
  4. Euronext Lisbonne
  5. Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  05/03 11:19:08 am EDT
7.180 EUR   -0.28%
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the Shareholders Annual General Meeting held on April 29,2022
PU
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29,2022
PU
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Accounts approved at the AGM held on April 29, 2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces payment of dividends relating to the 2021 financial year

05/03/2022 | 05:21pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Public Company

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818, Oporto

Share Capital: Euro 25,641,459

Registered at the Commercial Registry Office of Oporto

Sole registration and tax number 508 548 527

PAYMENT OF DIVIDENDS

Shareholders are hereby notified that the dividend relating to the 2021 financial year will be payable as from May 20, 2022, as follows:

Item

Resident Investors

Gross dividend per share

Euro 0.60 *

* Subject to withholding IRS / IRC in accordance with the tax rules and rates applicable at the date of payment

Dividends will be paid through the Portuguese Securities Clearing House ("Central de Valores Mobiliários"), being Banco BPI the paying agent.

The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2022 and the record date is May 19, 2022.

Oporto, May 3, 2022

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 03 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 May 2022 21:20:35 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the ..
PU
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Ac..
PU
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 2021 Annual Report and Ac..
PU
04/29RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Resolutions taken at the ..
PU
04/07RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces notice convening the Shar..
PU
04/07RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning poin..
PU
04/07RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning poin..
PU
04/07RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning poin..
PU
04/07RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces notice convening the Shar..
PU
03/17RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces results for the 2021 fina..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 130 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2022 8,00 M 8,43 M 8,43 M
Net Debt 2022 20,0 M 21,1 M 21,1 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,4x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 184 M 194 M 194 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
EV / Sales 2023 1,50x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 7,18 €
Average target price 6,90 €
Spread / Average Target -3,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.1.69%194
NUCOR31.40%39 897
ARCELORMITTAL-4.16%25 776
TATA STEEL LIMITED16.52%20 676
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.6.74%17 461
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.34.74%15 780