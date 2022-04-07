Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022

07 Apr 2022 23:44 CEST

Company Name RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A. ISN PTFRV0AE0004 Market Euronext Symbol RAM

