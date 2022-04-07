Log in
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  04/07 11:24:52 am EDT
7.200 EUR   +0.28%
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022
PU
05:29pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29, 2022
PU
05:29pRAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA S A : Indústria, S.A. announces notice convening the Shareholders Annual General Meeting on April 29,2022
PU
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022

04/07/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022
07 Apr 2022 23:44 CEST

Company Name

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

ISN

PTFRV0AE0004

Market

Euronext

Symbol

RAM

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022

ramadaproposals-26.pdf

Source

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Financials
Sales 2021 126 M 137 M 137 M
Net income 2021 11,0 M 12,0 M 12,0 M
Net Debt 2021 19,0 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 16,4x
Yield 2021 4,31%
Capitalization 185 M 201 M 201 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,62x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 442
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.1.41%201
NUCOR28.33%39 373
ARCELORMITTAL-0.44%27 796
TATA STEEL LIMITED21.40%22 041
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.2.19%17 687
CLEVELAND-CLIFFS INC.42.81%16 304