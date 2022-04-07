Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 6 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 29,2022
Company Name
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
ISN
PTFRV0AE0004
Market
Euronext
Symbol
RAM
ramadaproposals-26.pdf
Source
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
Provider
Euronext
Sales 2021
126 M
137 M
137 M
Net income 2021
11,0 M
12,0 M
12,0 M
Net Debt 2021
19,0 M
20,7 M
20,7 M
P/E ratio 2021
16,4x
Yield 2021
4,31%
Capitalization
185 M
201 M
201 M
EV / Sales 2021
1,62x
EV / Sales 2022
1,57x
Nbr of Employees
442
Free-Float
22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Last Close Price
7,20 €
Average target price
6,90 €
Spread / Average Target
-4,17%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.