Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces results for the 2021 financial year

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A. Earnings announcement 2021 (unaudited) March 17, 2022

INTRODUCTION Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industrysegment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estatesegment, aimed at the management of real estate assets. The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global. The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel, whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction. In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A.. The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A.. RAMADA GROUP INDUSTRY REAL ESTATE INDÚSTRIA 2

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT BY NATURE The consolidated financial information of Ramada Investimentos was prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of the International Financial Reporting Standards, as adopted by the European Union (IFRS EU). The key information and indicators of Ramada Group's consolidated activity can be presented as follows: 2021 2020 Var. % Total revenues (a) 144 910 103 302 40.3% Total costs (b) (122 759) (90 341) 35.9% EBITDA (c) 22 151 12 961 70.9% EBITDA margin (d) 15.3% 12.5% 2.8 pp Amortization and depreciation (3 221) (3 192) 0.9% EBIT (e) 18 930 9 768 93.8% EBIT margin (f) 13.1% 9.5% 3.6 pp Results related to investments 285 55 - Financial expenses (965) (1 190) -18.9% Financial income 84 60 38.4% Profit before income tax 18 333 8 694 110.9% Income tax (3 244) (1 705) 90.3% Consolidated net profit 15 089 6 989 115.9% Net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company 15 089 6 989 115.9% Amounts in thousands of Euro Total revenues = Sales and services rendered + Other income Total costs = Cost of sales and production variation + External supplies and services + Payroll expenses + Other expenses + Provisions and impairment losses EBITDA = Profit before income tax, Financial results, Amortization and depreciation and Results related to investments EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Total revenues EBIT = EBITDA + Amortization and depreciation EBIT margin = EBIT / Total revenues Financial results = Financial income - Financial expenses In 2021, total revenues of Ramada Group amounted to 144,910 thousand Euro, representing a 40.3% increase over the total revenues recorded in the same period of 2020. Total costs amounted to 122,759 thousand Euro, recording a 35.9% increase over the previous year. EBITDA amounted to 22,151 thousand Euro, representing an increase of 70.9% compared to the same period of 2020. EBITDA margin achieved 15.3%, representing an increase of 2.8 percentage points when compared to the previous year. 3

EBIT, in the amount of 18,930 thousand Euro, recorded an increase of 93.8% when compared to 9,768 thousand Euro in 2020. The financial results (financial income - financial expenses), in the amount of 881 thousand Euro, recorded a 21.9% decrease over the previous year. The consolidated net profit of 2021 amounted to 15,089 thousand Euro, increasing 115.9% compared to the net profit of the same period of the previous year. INDUSTRY 2021 2020 Var. % Total revenues (a) 137 290 95 855 43.2% Total costs (b) (121 171) (88 907) 36.3% EBITDA (c) 16 119 6 948 132.0% EBITDA margin (d) 11.7% 7.2% 4.5 pp EBIT (e) 13 074 3 982 228.3% EBIT margin (f) 9.5% 4.2% 5.4 pp Results related to investments 285 55 - Financial results (g) (390) (624) -37.6% Profit before income tax 12 970 3 413 280.0% Income tax (1 968) (508) 287.2% Net profit 11 002 2 905 278.7% Amounts in thousands of Euro Total revenues = Sales and services rendered + Other income Total costs = Cost of sales and production variation + External supplies and services + Payroll expenses + Other expenses + Provisions and impairment losses EBITDA = Profit before income tax, Financial results, Amortization and depreciation and Results related to investments EBITDA margin = EBITDA / Total revenues EBIT = EBITDA + Amortization and depreciation EBIT margin = EBIT / Total revenues Financial results = Financial income - Financial expenses In 2021, total revenues from the Industry segment amounted to 137,290 thousand Euro, recording an increase of 43.2% compared to the same period of 2020. EBITDA in the Industry segment amounted to 16,119 thousand Euro, representing a positive variation of 132.0% compared to the 6,948 thousand Euro recorded in 2020. EBITDA margin reached 11.7%, recording an increase of 4.5 percentage points over the same period of the previous year. 4