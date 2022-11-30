Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022
Issuer
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022
ramada3t22pt.pdf
Source
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
Company Name
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
Disclaimer
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.