  Homepage
  Equities
  Portugal
  Euronext Lisbonne
  Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A.
  News
  Summary
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  10:24 2022-11-30 am EST
6.780 EUR   +1.50%
01:53pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces Financial Statements for the 3rd Quarter 2022
PU
11/24Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 3Q2022 results
PU
11/24Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre resultados do 3º Trimestre de 2022
PU
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022

11/30/2022 | 01:53pm EST
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022

30 Nov 2022 19:42 CET

Issuer

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa Contas do 3º Trimestre de 2022

ramada3t22pt.pdf

Source

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

ISIN

PTFRV0AE0004

Symbol

RAM

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 30 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2022 18:52:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 225 M 233 M 233 M
Net income 2022 20,0 M 20,7 M 20,7 M
Net Debt 2022 27,0 M 27,9 M 27,9 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,68x
Yield 2022 8,08%
Capitalization 171 M 177 M 177 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,88x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 440
Free-Float 22,6%
Chart RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Duration : Period :
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 6,68 €
Average target price 6,80 €
Spread / Average Target 1,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Laurentina da Silva Martins Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.-5.65%177
NUCOR CORPORATION29.24%37 709
ARCELORMITTAL-7.83%21 887
STEEL DYNAMICS, INC.65.36%18 021
POSCO HOLDINGS INC.9.11%16 762
TATA STEEL LIMITED-3.10%15 895