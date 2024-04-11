11 Apr 2024 23:30 CEST
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Convocatória para a Assembleia Geral de Acionistas de 3 de maio de 2024
ramadaavisoconvocatorio2024.pdf
Euronext
PTFRV0AE0004
RAM
