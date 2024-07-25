Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do 1º Semestre de 2024

25 Jul 2024 20:28 CEST

Subscribe
Issuer

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa sobre Resultados do 1º Semestre de 2024

ricomunicado062024pt.pdf

Source

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

ISIN

PTFRV0AE0004

Symbol

RAM

Market

Euronext

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 25 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2024 18:31:08 UTC.