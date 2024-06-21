Market Closed -
Euronext Lisbonne
11:10:30 2024-06-21 am EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
6.38
EUR
-0.62%
-0.31%
0.00%
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informa sobre a concretização da transação com a 1 Thing Investments, S.A.
June 21, 2024 at 05:37 pm EDT
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informa sobre a concretização da transação com a 1 Thing Investments, S.A.
1 Thing, Investments SGPS, S.A. completed the acquisition of F. Ramada Aços e Indústrias S.A. from Ramada Investimentos e Industria, S.A..
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. is a holding company organized around 2 areas of activities:
- production of special steels (96% of net sales). The group also develops a manufacturing of storage systems activity and offers financial services.
- development and management of real estate assets (4%).
Portugal accounts for 68% of net sales.
Last Close Price
6.42
EUR
Average target price
6.6
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+2.80% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
