Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2023
29 Sep 2023 19:16 CEST
Subscribe
Issuer
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts for the First Half of 2023
Descrição
Source
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
Provider
Euronext
Company Name
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
ISIN
PTFRV0AE0004
Symbol
RAM
Market
Euronext
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 29 September 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2023 18:19:09 UTC.