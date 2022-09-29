Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts for the first half of 2022

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

Report and Accounts - 1st Semester 2022

RELATÓRIO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINIST

To the Shareholders,

Pursuant to the legal requirements, the Board of Directors of Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. ("Ramada Investimentos", "Company" or "Ramada Group") hereby presents its Report and Accounts for the first half of 2022.

INTRODUCTION

Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industry segment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estate segment, aimed at the management of real estate assets.

The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global.

The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction.

In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A..

The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A..

RAMADA GROUP

INDUSTRY REAL ESTATE

