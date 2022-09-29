Advanced search
    RAM   PTFRV0AE0004

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
Real-time Euronext Lisbonne  -  09:07 2022-09-29 am EDT
6.960 EUR   -0.29%
02:44pRamada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts for the first half of 2022
PU
07/28Ramada Investimentos e Industria, S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/28Ramada Investimentos E Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces 1H2022 results
PU
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. informs about Report and Accounts for the first half of 2022

09/29/2022 | 02:44pm EDT
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

Public Company

Report and Accounts 1st Half 2022

(unaudited)

This document is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese, prepared using accounting policies consistent with the International Financial Reporting Standards and in accordance with the International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting, some of which may not conform or be required by generally accepted accounting principles in other countries. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language version prevails.

Head Office: Rua Manuel Pinto de Azevedo, 818 4100-320 Oporto

Share capital: 25,641,459 Euro

Report and Accounts - 1st Semester 2022

RELATÓRIO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINIST

(This is a translation of a document originally issued in Portuguese. In the event of discrepancies, the Portuguese language

version prevails.)

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION ..........................................................................................................................................

3

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION...............................................................................................................

4

GROUP'S ACTIVITY ....................................................................................................................................

6

FINANCIAL REVIEW ....................................................................................................................................

8

FUTURE PERSPECTIVES .........................................................................................................................

12

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE...................................................................................................................

13

LEGAL MATTERS ......................................................................................................................................

14

CLOSING REMARKS .................................................................................................................................

16

ANNEXES TO THE MANAGEMENT REPORT ..........................................................................................

17

2

Report and Accounts - 1st Semester 2022

RELATÓRIO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINIST

To the Shareholders,

Pursuant to the legal requirements, the Board of Directors of Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. ("Ramada Investimentos", "Company" or "Ramada Group") hereby presents its Report and Accounts for the first half of 2022.

INTRODUCTION

Ramada Investimentos is the parent company of a group of companies that together operate within two distinct business segments: i) Industry segment, which includes the activity of special steels and wire drawing, as well as the activity related to the management of financial investments in which the Group is a minority shareholder; and ii) Real Estate segment, aimed at the management of real estate assets.

The special steels activity, which develops, especially at the level of the sub-segment of moulds, with a leading position in the domestic market, is developed by three companies: Ramada Aços, Universal Afir and Planfuro Global.

The wire drawing activity is developed by Socitrel whose main business is the manufacture and commercialization of steel wires, capable of being used in a wide variety of activities, including industry, agriculture and construction.

In the financial investments management activity, among other portfolio investments held by the Group, it should be highlighted the participations held in CEV, S.A. and Fisio Share - Gestão de Clínicas, S.A..

The Real Estate Segment includes the real estate asset management activity (composed by the forest assets and the Real Estate of the Group) and is developed by F. Ramada ll - Imobiliária, S.A..

RAMADA GROUP

INDUSTRY

REAL ESTATE

3

Report and Accounts - 1st Semester 2022

RELATÓRIO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINIST

STOCK EXCHANGE EVOLUTION

(Note: The PSI was considered as an index with initial value identical to that of the security under analysis, in order to allow a better comparison of the changes in the share price).

The market price of Ramada Investimentos shares at the end of the first half of 2022 was EUR 6.58 per share. This is equivalent to a market capitalisation of around EUR 169 million.

In the first half of 2022, Ramada Group shares were traded at a maximum price of EUR 7.30 per share and a minimum of EUR 6.40 per share. In total, around 1.5 million shares of Ramada Investimentos were traded in the first half of 2022.

4

Report and Accounts - 1st Semester 2022

RELATÓRIO DO CONSELHO DE ADMINIST

Performance of Ramada Investimentos share price

The main events that marked how the Ramada Investimentos share price performed in the first half of 2022 can be described as follows:

  • The Group announced its financial performance for 2021 through a press release released on March 17, 2022, with a consolidated net profit of EUR 15.1 million. On the other hand, total revenue amounted to EUR 144.9 million and consolidated EBITDA reached EUR 22.2 million;
  • In the announcement made on May 3, 2022, Ramada Investimentos informed the market that the dividends for 2021, corresponding to EUR 0.60 per share, would be paid from May 20;
  • On May 27, 2022, Ramada Group's results for the first quarter of 2022 were announced, with a consolidated net profit of EUR 5.0 million, which represents a 73.3% increase when compared to the same period in the previous year. Consolidated EBITDA recorded EUR 7.7 million and total revenue reached EUR 54.1 million.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria SA published this content on 29 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2022 18:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
