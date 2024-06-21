Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. informs about the completion of the transaction with 1 Thing Investments, S.A.

21 Jun 2024 23:37 CEST

Issuer

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E IND.

comunicado-mercadoclosing-venda-da-ramadaacosen.pdf

Source

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

ISIN

PTFRV0AE0004

Symbol

RAM

Market

Euronext

