Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 8 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 30,2021

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 8 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 30,2021
Company Name
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
ISN
PTFRV0AE0004
Market
Euronext
Symbol
RAM
ramadaproposals2to8agm2021.pdf
Source
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.
Provider
Euronext
Disclaimer
F. Ramada Investimentos SGPS SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:19:08 UTC.
© Publicnow 2021
Sales 2020
98,0 M
116 M
116 M
Net income 2020
6,00 M
7,12 M
7,12 M
Net Debt 2020
15,0 M
17,8 M
17,8 M
P/E ratio 2020
25,5x
Yield 2020
1,96%
Capitalization
141 M
168 M
167 M
EV / Sales 2020
1,59x
EV / Sales 2021
1,52x
Nbr of Employees
456
Free-Float
22,6%
Technical analysis trends RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
1
Average target price
6,00 €
Last Close Price
5,60 €
Spread / Highest target
7,14%
Spread / Average Target
7,14%
Spread / Lowest Target
7,14%
