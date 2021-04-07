Log in
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.

(RAM)
  Report
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria S A : Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 8 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 30,2021

04/07/2021 | 05:20pm EDT
Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 8 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 30,2021
07 Apr 2021 23:10 CEST

Company Name

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

ISN

PTFRV0AE0004

Market

Euronext

Symbol

RAM

Ramada Investimentos e Indústria, S.A. announces proposals concerning points 2 to 8 of the agenda of the AGM to be held on April 30,2021

ramadaproposals2to8agm2021.pdf

Source

RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDUSTRIA S.A.

Provider

Euronext

Disclaimer

F. Ramada Investimentos SGPS SA published this content on 07 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2021 21:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 98,0 M 116 M 116 M
Net income 2020 6,00 M 7,12 M 7,12 M
Net Debt 2020 15,0 M 17,8 M 17,8 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
Yield 2020 1,96%
Capitalization 141 M 168 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,59x
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
Nbr of Employees 456
Free-Float 22,6%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
João Manuel Matos Borges de Oliveira Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paulo Jorge dos Santos Fernandes Director
Domingos José Vieira de Matos Director
Pedro Miguel Matos Borges de Oliveira Director
Ana R. de C. Menéres de Mendonça Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMADA INVESTIMENTOS E INDÚSTRIA, S.A.16.67%170
ARCELORMITTAL31.22%30 918
NUCOR CORPORATION50.10%23 847
POSCO20.96%22 335
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION44.50%15 423
TATA STEEL LIMITED35.93%14 069
