Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMM   GB00BLFJ1613

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

(RMM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
5.375 GBX   -.--%
01:28pRambler Metals & Financing says financial position "uncertain"
AN
08:27aElemental Altus Provides Update on Its Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement Involving the Ming Mine
AQ
02/17Rambler Metals pauses operations amid finance uncertainty
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambler Metals & Financing says financial position "uncertain"

02/20/2023 | 01:28pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Rambler Metals & Mining PLC on Monday said its financial position was uncertain as it faced the possibility of default payments in relation to a contract with Sandstorm.

The defaults occurred as the copper and gold producer has not met delivery targets included in the agreement.

Rambler has ten days to either deliver 958 ounces of gold or make a cash payment to Sandstorm of around CAD2.4 million, or GBP1.5 million. Sandstorm and Rambler intend to enter discussions regarding a solution to the default.

But Rambler warned, "there can be no guarantee that Sandstorm will agree to defer or reschedule the sale and delivery of gold pursuant to the agreement."

"Accordingly, the company's financial position remains uncertain," it added.

Rambler said it remains in discussions with several groups as it seeks to restructure its finances.

Shares in Rambler Metals & Mining were suspended in late October.

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC 0.00% 5.375 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
01:28pRambler Metals & Financing says financial position "uncertain"
AN
08:27aElemental Altus Provides Update on Its Gold Purchase and Sale Agreement Involving the M..
AQ
02/17Rambler Metals pauses operations amid finance uncertainty
AN
02/10Rambler Metals' financial position precarious on gold sale default
AN
02/10Rambler Metals Defaults on Gold Deliveries Deal With Elemental Altus
MT
01/18TRADING UPDATES: Bankers net assets drop; Invinity Energy wins funds
AN
01/18Rambler Metals and Mining plc Reports Operational Results for the Fourth Quarter and Fu..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: MaxCyte in deal; Angus to resume Saltfleetby drilling
AN
2022Rambler Metals & Mining Forward Sells 550 Tonnes Copper
MT
2022TRADING UPDATES: Gulf Marine wins deal; Rockpool considers acquisition
AN
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,84 M 10,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Rambler Metals and Mining Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Toby Jonathan Bradbury President, CEO & Executive Director
Celeste van Tonder Chief Financial Officer
Bradford Allan Mills Chairman
Terrell Iver Ackerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark V. Sander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC0.00%10
NEWMONT CORPORATION-3.77%36 052
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-2.76%29 343
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED-11.08%21 031
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.7.69%19 085
POLYUS0.00%15 221