5 July 2023
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC
Alberta Securities Commission Issues Cease Trade Order
London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining PLC ("Rambler" or the "Company") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") has issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") for all shares in the Company. This follows the de-listing of the Company's shares from the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") on 28 April 2023 (see announcement dated 11 April 2023) and the subsequent failure to file the necessary reports on SEDAR.
For clarity and further detail, the CTO can be viewed on the ASC website at www.csa-acvm.ca.
For further information, please contact:
Toby Bradbury
Celeste Van Tonder
Tim Sanford. P. Eng.
President & CEO
CFO
VP & Corporate Secretary
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Rambler Metals & Mining Plc
Tel No: +1 (709) 800 1929
Tel No: +1 (709) 800 1929
Tel No: +1 (709) 532 5736
Fax No: +1 (709) 800 1921
Fax No: +1 (709) 800 1921
Fax No: +1 (709) 800 1921
Website: www.ramblermines.com
