5 July 2023

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC

Alberta Securities Commission Issues Cease Trade Order

London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining PLC ("Rambler" or the "Company") announces that the Alberta Securities Commission ("ASC") has issued a Cease Trade Order ("CTO") for all shares in the Company. This follows the de-listing of the Company's shares from the Alternative Investment Market ("AIM") of the London Stock Exchange ("LSE") on 28 April 2023 (see announcement dated 11 April 2023) and the subsequent failure to file the necessary reports on SEDAR.

For clarity and further detail, the CTO can be viewed on the ASC website at www.csa-acvm.ca.

