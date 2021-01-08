Rambler Metals and Mining : Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

8 January 2021

Rambler Metals and Mining plc Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial

Officer

London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or the "Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer, advises that effective immediately, Mr Eason Chen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") for the Company and all its subsidiaries on a full-timebasis. Mr Chen has served on the board of Rambler for the past eight years as a non-executivedirector and with his appointment as CFO, he will transition to an executive director role.

The Compensation, Governance and Nomination Committee has embarked on a search for new independent directors to fill the posts recently vacated by Glenn Poulter and Eason Chen. Announcements on these appointments will be made in due course.

Mr Sanjay Swarup has resigned as CFO to pursue other interests and will remain available to the Company for at least the next four months to assist with the transition of the function.

Toby Bradbury, CEO commented "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Swarup for his service to the Company and welcome Eason Chen in his new executive capacity at an exciting time in Rambler's redevelopment."

Mr Eason Chen holds 65,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Prior to its publication, certain information contained within this announcement was deemed to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ('MAR').

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year-round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's focus is to regain its production profile at 1,350 metric tonnes per day at 2% Cu in the course of 2021 and evaluate expansion opportunities from that base. Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of former producing Little Deer / Whales Back and Ming West copper mines.

Rambler is listed in London under AIM:RMM.

