Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Rambler Metals and Mining PLC    RMM   GB00B06Y3F14

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

(RMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambler Metals and Mining : Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

01/08/2021 | 08:44am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

8 January 2021

Rambler Metals and Mining plc Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial

Officer

London, England, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or the "Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer, and developer, advises that effective immediately, Mr Eason Chen has been appointed Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") for the Company and all its subsidiaries on a full-timebasis. Mr Chen has served on the board of Rambler for the past eight years as a non-executivedirector and with his appointment as CFO, he will transition to an executive director role.

The Compensation, Governance and Nomination Committee has embarked on a search for new independent directors to fill the posts recently vacated by Glenn Poulter and Eason Chen. Announcements on these appointments will be made in due course.

Mr Sanjay Swarup has resigned as CFO to pursue other interests and will remain available to the Company for at least the next four months to assist with the transition of the function.

Toby Bradbury, CEO commented "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Mr Swarup for his service to the Company and welcome Eason Chen in his new executive capacity at an exciting time in Rambler's redevelopment."

Mr Eason Chen holds 65,000 ordinary shares in the Company.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Prior to its publication, certain information contained within this announcement was deemed to constitute inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 ('MAR').

ABOUT RAMBLER METALS AND MINING

Rambler is a mining and development company that in November 2012 brought its first mine into commercial production. Rambler has a 100 per cent ownership in the Ming Copper-Gold Mine, a fully operational base and precious metals processing facility and year-round bulk storage and shipping facility; all located on the Baie Verte peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Rambler's focus is to regain its production profile at 1,350 metric tonnes per day at 2% Cu in the course of 2021 and evaluate expansion opportunities from that base. Along with the Ming Mine, Rambler also owns 100 per cent of former producing Little Deer / Whales Back and Ming West copper mines.

Rambler is listed in London under AIM:RMM.

For further information, please contact:

Toby Bradbury

Tim Sanford. P. Eng.

President and CEO

Vice President and

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Corporate Secretary

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 7096 0662

Rambler Metals & Mining Plc

Fax No: +44 (0) 20 8609 0313

Tel No: +1 (709) 532 5736

Fax No: +1 (709) 800 1921

Nominated Advisor (NOMAD)

Ewan Leggat, Caroline Rowe

SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Tel No: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470

Website: www.ramblermines.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rambler Metals and Mining plc published this content on 08 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 January 2021 13:43:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
08:44aRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Announces Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
PU
03:44aRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : & Mining CFO Departs; Successor Named
MT
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Signs Letter of Intent to Sell the Nugget Pond Gold ..
PU
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Additional issue of equity and warrants
AQ
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Additional issue of equity and warrants
PU
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Resignation of non-executive director
PU
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Completion of Equity Raising, Note Financing and Con..
AQ
2020TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Completion of Equity Raising, Note Financing and Con..
PU
2020RAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Update on Equity Raising, Note Financing and Convers..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 37,1 M - -
Net income 2019 -12,2 M - -
Net Debt 2019 22,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,49x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 37,5 M 37,5 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,39x
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 201
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Toby Jonathan Bradbury President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Bradford Allan Mills Chairman
Sanjay Kumar Swarup Chief Financial Officer
Cong Chen Independent Non-Executive Director
Terrell Iver Ackerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC-4.23%37
NEWMONT CORPORATION8.77%52 532
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION7.10%43 936
POLYUS2.89%28 445
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.8.07%20 313
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED8.34%18 515
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ