Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rambler Metals and Mining PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMM   GB00BLFJ1613

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

(RMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambler Metals and Mining : Builds on Newly Discovered High-Grade Mineralisation

02/21/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

21 February 2022

Rambler Builds on Newly Discovered High-Grade Mineralisation

London, England & Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer and developer is pleased to provide updates on its on-goingunderground diamond drill program at the Ming Copper-GoldMine, Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

2022 DIAMOND DRILLING UPDATE

In early January 2022, Rambler set up a diamond drill to further define the mineralisation around the 535 level production area in the Lower Footwall Zone ("LFZ"). While drilling, several holes were extended to test an exploration target outside of the defined high grade LFZ mineral resource shape. This exploration drilling was successful in intersecting new high grade copper mineralisation along strike from the previously reported LP East Zone ("LPEZ", see announcement dated 13 January 2022) and is being referred to as the Jennings Zone ("JZ"). This new zone is open in all directions and is worthy of near-term drilling to further define the zone up-dip, potentially providing near-term production sources close to existing development.

DRILL "HIGHLIGHTS"

Drilling Program Targeting 535-560L infill for the Lower Footwall Zone, LP East Zone, and Jennings Zone (please refer to Table 2 and Figure 5 for an overview of this drilling target)

  • R22-535-01
    • 15.77m @ 2.03% Cu - LFZ
    • 9.00m @ 2.26% Cu - LPEZ

R22-535-02

  • 17.28m @ 1.79% Cu - LFZ
  • 15.00m @ 1.74% Cu - JZ

R22-535-03

  • 15.39m @ 3.03% Cu - LFZ
  • 3.50m @ 2.12% Cu - JZ

R22-535-04

  • 7.86m @ 1.85% Cu - LFZ
  • 5.70m @ 2.64% Cu - JZ

R22-535-05

  • 14.25m @ 1.99% Cu - LFZ
  • 14.00m @ 3.27% Cu - LPEZ

R22-535-06

  • 3.10m @ 1.99% Cu - LFZ

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Toby Bradbury, President and CEO, commented:

"While announcing the second newly discovered mineralized zone already this year, I am pleased to advise that, on ore production, we are now busy with production drilling in the LFZ on the 735-760L, with first production from there on schedule for February 2022. Production drilling will shortly commence in the high-grade Upper Footwall Zone between 770-790L with initial production scheduled for March 2022. Cut and fill stoping has progressed in the high-grade Ming North Zone on 785L and will continue through to the end of March before backfilling will be required. We have maintained production from the 510L LFZ stoping horizon, even as we continue to build on the diamond drilling results announced on 13 January 2022.

I wish to further highlight the completion of the 2021 copper hedge program inside the first half of February 2022. With copper prices now hovering around the US$4.50 per pound mark, the Company is well situated to take advantage of this higher price.

Our focus on probing the mineralization beyond the known high-grade boundaries, while doing our in-fill drilling, is yielding strongly favourable results. Having moved the diamond drill to 535L to infill the LFZ and LPEZ for future mine planning, we have now intersected new mineralization in a zone we are calling the Jennings Zone. Along with the LFZ and LPEZ, this gives us the potential to have three high-grade mining zones operating in the upper part of the mine, in addition to the three zones that we currently operate at the lower part of the mine. While still early days, we will continue to drill on this horizon and evaluate our opportunities from there.

In the meanwhile, we continue to await gold assay results attributed to the 2021 drilling of the high-grade massive sulphides in which gold grades are traditionally elevated. These results will be announced as soon as they are received, and we will update the resource statement to include the gold shortly thereafter."

535-560L Jennings Zone

This drill program has started to define the Jennings Zone, which has good potential to be a third mining horizon near the current 510L mining area. The JZ is situated adjacent to infrastructure and currently has a vertical height of approximately 50 metres ("m") and a horizontal width of approximately 200 m.

In addition, follow-up drilling into the LPEZ in the same area has demonstrated the continuation of the zone at depth with significant potential to further expand mining areas planned on the 535L. Both of these new zones will be evaluated for their potential to provide additional high-grade tonnes in the upper part of the mine.

There remains significant potential to continue expanding the zones both up and down plunge. Rambler is excited by the continuity of the drill results and will continue to explore for other areas throughout 2022.

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Figure 1: Plan view of LFZ, LPEZ, and JZ drilling from 535L

Figure 2: Section view of holes 01 and 03 from the 535L drilling program

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Figure 3: Section view of holes 02 and 05 from the 535L drilling program

Figure 4: Section view of holes 04 and 06 from the 535L drilling program

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Table 1: Details of 535L drilling intersections

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Copper

Zone

Assay Lab

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

R22-535-01

34.00

49.77

15.77

2.03

LFZ

Nugget Pond

74.00

76.18

2.18

2.77

LFZ

Nugget Pond

98.00

103.00

5.00

2.02

LFZ

Nugget Pond

114.00

119.00

5.00

2.06

LFZ

Nugget Pond

127.00

136.00

9.00

2.26

LPEZ

Nugget Pond

173.70

189.00

15.33

1.43

LPEZ

Nugget Pond

219.00

225.00

6.00

1.80

LPEZ

Nugget Pond

R22-535-02

3.00

10.05

7.05

1.63

LFZ

Nugget Pond

32.00

39.00

7.00

2.71

LFZ

Nugget Pond

42.00

46.00

4.00

2.12

LFZ

Nugget Pond

64.72

82.00

17.28

1.79

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

64.72

73.00

8.28

2.23

LFZ

Nugget Pond

93.00

105.00

12.00

2.77

LFZ

Nugget Pond

142.00

157.00

15.00

1.74

JZ

Nugget Pond

incl

154.00

157.00

3.00

3.49

JZ

Nugget Pond

158.60

162.00

3.36

1.83

JZ

Nugget Pond

164.00

182.00

18.00

1.25

JZ

Nugget Pond

186.00

190.00

4.00

1.74

JZ

Nugget Pond

R22-535-03

0.00

13.54

13.54

1.34

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

2.00

5.00

3.00

1.92

LFZ

Nugget Pond

29.00

48.00

19.00

1.35

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

45.00

48.00

3.00

2.68

LFZ

Nugget Pond

67.61

83.00

15.39

3.03

LFZ

Nugget Pond

Incl

67.61

78.00

10.39

3.60

LFZ

Nugget Pond

98.00

105.40

7.41

1.19

JZ

Nugget Pond

147.50

151.00

3.50

2.12

JZ

Nugget Pond

R22-535-04

0.00

7.37

7.37

1.23

LFZ

Nugget Pond

10.00

14.00

4.00

1.11

LFZ

Nugget Pond

49.00

55.00

6.00

2.37

LFZ

Nugget Pond

58.00

66.00

8.00

1.53

LFZ

Nugget Pond

82.74

90.60

7.86

1.85

LFZ

Nugget Pond

107.00

111.00

4.00

2.44

LFZ

Nugget Pond

122.00

126.73

4.73

2.23

JZ

Nugget Pond

169.00

174.70

5.70

2.64

JZ

Nugget Pond

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rambler Metals and Mining plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 14:10:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
09:11aRAMBLER METALS AND MINING : Builds on Newly Discovered High-Grade Mineralisation
PU
02:00aRambler Metals and Mining PLC Announces Diamond Drill Program at the Ming Copper-Gold M..
CI
02/07TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
02/03Rambler Metals Raises Over $5 Million To Fund Underground Development
MT
01/18Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Reports Production Results for the Fourth Quarter and Ful..
CI
01/13Rambler Metals and Mining plc Provides Update to Its On-Going Underground Diamond Drill..
CI
01/04Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Announces Operations Update
CI
2021TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2021TR-1 : Standard form for notification of major holdings
PU
2021Rambler Metals and Mining Announces an Update to Copper Contained in Its Mineral Resour..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 24,3 M - -
Net income 2020 -1,76 M - -
Net Debt 2020 10,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -3,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 66,0 M 66,0 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,79x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Nbr of Employees 167
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 0,31 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Toby Jonathan Bradbury President, CEO & Executive Director
Cong Chen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Bradford Allan Mills Chairman
Terrell Iver Ackerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark V. Sander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC-24.69%66
NEWMONT CORPORATION9.11%54 070
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION22.79%41 224
AGNICO EAGLE MINES LIMITED3.35%24 946
PJSC POLYUS0.86%23 100
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.2.23%19 629