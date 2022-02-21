Rambler Metals and Mining : Builds on Newly Discovered High-Grade Mineralisation

Drilling Program Targeting 535-560L infill for the Lower Footwall Zone, LP East Zone, and Jennings Zone (please refer to Table 2 and Figure 5 for an overview of this drilling target)

In early January 2022, Rambler set up a diamond drill to further define the mineralisation around the 535 level production area in the Lower Footwall Zone ("LFZ"). While drilling, several holes were extended to test an exploration target outside of the defined high grade LFZ mineral resource shape. This exploration drilling was successful in intersecting new high grade copper mineralisation along strike from the previously reported LP East Zone ("LPEZ", see announcement dated 13 January 2022) and is being referred to as the Jennings Zone ("JZ"). This new zone is open in all directions and is worthy of near-term drilling to further define the zone up-dip, potentially providing near-term production sources close to existing development.

London, England & Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer and developer is pleased to provide updates on its on-goingunderground diamond drill program at the Ming Copper-GoldMine, Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

Toby Bradbury, President and CEO, commented:

"While announcing the second newly discovered mineralized zone already this year, I am pleased to advise that, on ore production, we are now busy with production drilling in the LFZ on the 735-760L, with first production from there on schedule for February 2022. Production drilling will shortly commence in the high-grade Upper Footwall Zone between 770-790L with initial production scheduled for March 2022. Cut and fill stoping has progressed in the high-grade Ming North Zone on 785L and will continue through to the end of March before backfilling will be required. We have maintained production from the 510L LFZ stoping horizon, even as we continue to build on the diamond drilling results announced on 13 January 2022.

I wish to further highlight the completion of the 2021 copper hedge program inside the first half of February 2022. With copper prices now hovering around the US$4.50 per pound mark, the Company is well situated to take advantage of this higher price.

Our focus on probing the mineralization beyond the known high-grade boundaries, while doing our in-fill drilling, is yielding strongly favourable results. Having moved the diamond drill to 535L to infill the LFZ and LPEZ for future mine planning, we have now intersected new mineralization in a zone we are calling the Jennings Zone. Along with the LFZ and LPEZ, this gives us the potential to have three high-grade mining zones operating in the upper part of the mine, in addition to the three zones that we currently operate at the lower part of the mine. While still early days, we will continue to drill on this horizon and evaluate our opportunities from there.

In the meanwhile, we continue to await gold assay results attributed to the 2021 drilling of the high-grade massive sulphides in which gold grades are traditionally elevated. These results will be announced as soon as they are received, and we will update the resource statement to include the gold shortly thereafter."

535-560L Jennings Zone

This drill program has started to define the Jennings Zone, which has good potential to be a third mining horizon near the current 510L mining area. The JZ is situated adjacent to infrastructure and currently has a vertical height of approximately 50 metres ("m") and a horizontal width of approximately 200 m.

In addition, follow-up drilling into the LPEZ in the same area has demonstrated the continuation of the zone at depth with significant potential to further expand mining areas planned on the 535L. Both of these new zones will be evaluated for their potential to provide additional high-grade tonnes in the upper part of the mine.

There remains significant potential to continue expanding the zones both up and down plunge. Rambler is excited by the continuity of the drill results and will continue to explore for other areas throughout 2022.

