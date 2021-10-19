Log in
    RMM   GB00BLFJ1613

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

(RMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambler Metals and Mining : Intersects Multiple Drill Holes in Excess of 20 m of +2% Copper

10/19/2021 | 05:02am EDT
19 October 2021

Rambler Intersects Multiple Drill Holes in Excess of 20 m of +2% Copper

London, England & Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada - Rambler Metals and Mining plc (AIM: RMM) ("Rambler" or "the Company"), a copper and gold producer, explorer and developer provides an update to its on-going2021 underground diamond drill program at the Ming Copper-GoldMine, Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. This is the first release of all data presented in this announcement.

DRILL HIGHLIGHTS

Target 2: Lower Footwall Zone Drilling Program Targeting 735-760L

  • R21-620-10
    • 1.71 metres at 5.32% copper (MNZ)
    • 20.60 metres at 1.80% copper, including 5.30 metres at 2.98% copper and 6.30 metres at 2.13% copper
    • 16.00 metres at 2.15% copper
    • 4.00 metres at 3.85% copper
  • R21-620-11
    • 8.50 metres at 1.08% copper
    • 9.74 metres at 2.87% copper, including 6.24 metres at 3.32% copper
    • 27.50 metres at 3.30% copper, including 8.00 metres at 3.71% copper and 17.50 metres at 3.43% copper
  • R21-620-12
    • 23.00 metres at 2.13% copper including 7.00 metres at 3.75% copper, and 5.00 metres at 2.11% copper
    • 10.00 metres at 1.78% copper
    • 3.00 metres at 1.96% copper
    • 4.00 metres at 1.59% copper
  • R21-620-13
    • 14.48 metres at 1.42% copper
    • 28.70 metres at 2.42% copper
    • 7.00 metres at 1.60% copper
    • 5.95 metres at 2.47% copper
  • R21-620-14
    • 1.37 metres at 3.38% copper (MNZ)
    • 18.79 metres at 1.69% copper
    • 9.50 metres at 2.07% copper
    • 11.67 metres at 1.47% copper, including 2.67 metres at 3.78% copper
  • R21-620-17
    • 67.87 metres at 1.94% copper, including 7.00 metres at 2.82% copper, 9.00 metres at 2.76% copper, and 15.00 metres at 2.16% copper
    • 3.00 metres at 2.52% copper

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Target 3: Ming North Zone Drilling Program Targeting 785 Level and Below. Previously modeled mineralization confirmed by new intercepts of multi-percent copper over downhole widths up to

48.59 metres, including:

R21-785-12

  • 1.03 metres at 2.37% copper
  • 9.19 metres at 3.57% copper
  • 3.00 metres at 1.28% copper

R21-785-17

  • 5.00 metres at 1.93% copper
  • 11.00 metres at 4.32% copper, including 5.00 metres at 8.45% copper
  • 48.59 metres at 6.30% copper

PROGRAM PROGRESS

To date the team has completed 14,258 meters (94%) of the planned 15,200 meters. The program is aimed at four key target areas to further support near-term production planning (see Figure 1 below):

Target 1. Lower Footwall Zone ("LFZ") 510-535 level: drilled from the 411 level. Status: Drilling complete; assays complete and fully reported on 7 May 2021.

Target 2. LFZ 735-760 level: drilled from the 620 level.

Status: Drilling complete; assays in progress; partial results reported on 2 August 2021, on 25 August 2021 and in this press release. 12 holes assayed of 18 holes drilled (67%)

Target 3. Ming North Zone ("MNZ") 785 level.

Status: Drilled from the 785 level; drilling complete; assays in progress; partial results reported on 25 August 2021 and in this press release. 5 holes assayed of 21 holes drilled (24%)

Target 4. Upper Footwall Zone ("UFZ") below 790 level:

Status: Planned to drill from the 620 level; scheduled in Q4 2021.

In addition to the infill drill program, as previously reported on 8 October 2021, the team has also initiated its exploration program to further grow the LFZ and Ming Massive Sulfide ("MMS") zones. To date 1,300 metres has been completed in 5 holes. An additional 6,000 metres of drilling in 15 holes is planned for Q4. This drilling is aimed to expand the known mineralisation and build upon the encouraging high-grade intersections listed in this press release.

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

Figure 1: 2021 Ming Mine Drilling Program Target Areas

Toby Bradbury, President and CEO, commented:

"With drilling on three of the four infill targets completed, the Company has improved its confidence in near-term production plans. While we are still awaiting assays on some holes, our confidence has been bolstered by the assay results we have seen to date and by the recent development results obtained on 790L of the Upper Footwall Zone ("UFZ").

We have stated before that Ming Mine improves in scale and grade with depth and the drilling we are doing is confirming that. In addition, our infill program is converting hitherto Inferred Resources into Indicated status which can be confidently incorporated into future mine plans.

We have also begun expanding the resource base further with 1,300 metres of step-out exploration drilling completed in 5 holes to date. Another 6,000 metres is planned in 15 holes to be completed in Q4. Associated geotechnical data being obtained by our oriented core drilling will help us optimise our mining methods while reducing operational risks.

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

As we proceed with the program and receive significant new copper and precious metal assays, we will continue to update the market."

Target 2: Lower Footwall Zone Drilling Program Targeting 735-760L

This portion of the drill program, drilled from the 620 level of the mine, has now confirmed and further supports the higher-grade production blocks planned on the 735 and 760 levels of the LFZ. As part of the program, some inferred mineralization, along the edge of the known deposit, was targeted and converted to an indicated confidence level. Drill intersections listed in this update are consistent with previous drill programs and support a mine plan with a feed of ~2.0% copper to the mill.

In addition, drilling has intersected narrow (2-3m wide) high-grade mineralization in an area with no previously modelled mineral resource. This new discovery will be analyzed and modeled as further assay results are returned. We are excited by the early results and will look to build upon these high- grade intersections with future drill programs.

The status of the 760 Level drilling program is as follows:

  • Drilling is now complete (5,518m completed out of a planned 4,800m as two additional holes were drilled);
  • Core logging and sampling is complete;
  • Including the previously released results on 2 August 2021 and 25 August 2021, copper results have been received for 12 of the 18 holes drilled and logged;
  • Further assays are expected in due course.

Table 1: Previously unreported composited assay intervals from the 735-760 level Lower Footwall Zone diamond drilling program.

Hole ID

From

To

Width

Copper

Zone

Assay Lab

(m)

(m)

(m)

(%)

R21-620-10

15.43

17.14

1.71

5.32

MNZ

Nugget Pond

219.00

226.80

7.80

1.98

LFZ

Nugget Pond

238.70

259.30

20.60

1.80

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

238.70

244.00

5.30

2.98

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

253.00

259.30

6.30

2.13

LFZ

Nugget Pond

270.00

286.00

16.00

2.15

LFZ

Nugget Pond

295.00

299.00

4.00

3.85

LFZ

Nugget Pond

R21-620-11

180.00

188.50

8.50

1.08

LFZ

Nugget Pond

209.50

219.24

9.74

2.87

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

213.00

219.24

6.24

3.32

LFZ

Nugget Pond

248.00

275.50

27.50

3.30

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

248.00

256.00

8.00

3.71

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

258.00

275.50

17.50

3.43

LFZ

Nugget Pond

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

R21-620-12

229.00

252.00

23.00

2.13

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

229.00

236.00

7.00

3.75

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

247.00

252.00

5.00

2.11

LFZ

Nugget Pond

275.00

285.00

10.00

1.78

LFZ

Nugget Pond

304.00

307.00

3.00

1.96

LFZ

Nugget Pond

313.00

317.00

4.00

1.59

LFZ

Nugget Pond

R21-620-13

200.00

214.48

14.48

1.42

LFZ

Nugget Pond

239.30

268.00

28.70

2.42

LFZ

Nugget Pond

290.00

297.00

7.00

1.60

LFZ

Nugget Pond

303.00

308.95

5.95

2.47

LFZ

Nugget Pond

R21-620-14

16.23

17.60

1.37

3.38

MNZ

Nugget Pond

256.21

275.00

18.79

1.69

LFZ

Nugget Pond

284.00

293.50

9.50

2.07

LFZ

Nugget Pond

330.33

342.00

11.67

1.47

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

330.33

333.00

2.67

3.78

LFZ

Nugget Pond

R21-620-17

216.13

284.00

67.87

1.94

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

218.00

225.00

7.00

2.82

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

244.00

253.00

9.00

2.76

LFZ

Nugget Pond

incl

267.00

282.00

15.00

2.16

LFZ

Nugget Pond

331.00

334.00

3.00

2.52

LFZ

Nugget Pond

Notes:

  • Intercept widths are measured down-hole; true widths of reported intervals are between 70% and 85% of the down-hole width.
  • Gold assays were unavailable from the lab at the time of release.

London, England: 3 Sheen Road, Richmond Upon Thames, Surrey TW9 1AD

T: +44 020 7096 0662 F: +44 0208609 0313

www.ramblermines.comAIM: RMM

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rambler Metals and Mining plc published this content on 19 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2021 09:01:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
