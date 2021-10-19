Rambler Metals and Mining : Intersects Multiple Drill Holes in Excess of 20 m of +2% Copper

Target 3: Ming North Zone Drilling Program Targeting 785 Level and Below. Previously modeled mineralization confirmed by new intercepts of multi-percent copper over downhole widths up to

PROGRAM PROGRESS

To date the team has completed 14,258 meters (94%) of the planned 15,200 meters. The program is aimed at four key target areas to further support near-term production planning (see Figure 1 below):

Target 1. Lower Footwall Zone ("LFZ") 510-535 level: drilled from the 411 level. Status: Drilling complete; assays complete and fully reported on 7 May 2021.

Target 2. LFZ 735-760 level: drilled from the 620 level.

Status: Drilling complete; assays in progress; partial results reported on 2 August 2021, on 25 August 2021 and in this press release. 12 holes assayed of 18 holes drilled (67%)

Target 3. Ming North Zone ("MNZ") 785 level.

Status: Drilled from the 785 level; drilling complete; assays in progress; partial results reported on 25 August 2021 and in this press release. 5 holes assayed of 21 holes drilled (24%)

Target 4. Upper Footwall Zone ("UFZ") below 790 level:

Status: Planned to drill from the 620 level; scheduled in Q4 2021.

In addition to the infill drill program, as previously reported on 8 October 2021, the team has also initiated its exploration program to further grow the LFZ and Ming Massive Sulfide ("MMS") zones. To date 1,300 metres has been completed in 5 holes. An additional 6,000 metres of drilling in 15 holes is planned for Q4. This drilling is aimed to expand the known mineralisation and build upon the encouraging high-grade intersections listed in this press release.

