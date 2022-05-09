Rambler Metals and Mining : May 2022 Investor Presentation

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC Investor Presentation

May 2022

Tim Sanford, P.Eng., is the Qualified Person responsible for the technical content, verification and quality assurance of the exploration data and the analytical results set forth in this presentation. Mr. Sanford is a Vice President and employee of Rambler Metals and Mining Canada Limited and the Company Secretary of the Company.

A critical mineral growth story rebuilding its production profile

Developed inventories in place for sustained production at 1,350 tpd With mineral resources to grow its production profile for a +20 year life of mine

Resource endowment of 1 billion pounds of copper in a proven mining jurisdiction in Eastern Canada

Company Snapshot • Operating underground high-grade copper & gold mine in eastern Canada

• 2022 production guidance - 7,000 tonnes Cu (partial year at full production)

• Excellent mining jurisdiction in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador

• All permitting and major infrastructure in place - power, water, roads, port

• > 425,000 tonnes copper in M & I Resource

• High grade resource targeting 2% copper ore with a gold by-product

• Proven metallurgy with recovery of 95-97%

• Current plant capacity of 1,350 tpd producing 27% Cu conc

• Large scale deposit with expansion potential

• Potential +20 years mine life based on internal company mine plan

• Attractive exploration upside

• Additional local tenements in the portfolio

Safety, Health, Environment & Community • Strong commitment to safety and environment

• No reportable exceedances/environmental incidents in +5 years

• Committed to community engagement with a focus on regional benefits • 1190 days since the last lost time accident

• Active sustainability agenda Winner of the John T Ryan Safety Award from the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum ('CIM') 2015 and 2017, 2019 and 2021

