Rambler Metals and Mining : Notice of Adjourned General Meeting

PCV 0601P

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

SECTION 302 OF THE COMPANIES ACT 2006 AND SECTION 84 OF THE INSOLVENCY ACT 1986

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that an adjourned General Meeting of the shareholders of the above Company will be held at 2:00pm BST on 23 May 2023 via Microsoft Teams conference call, for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions, as a special resolution and as an ordinary resolution respectively:-

"That the Company be wound-up voluntarily." "That Paul Cooper and Adam Shama of Begbies Traynor (London) LLP 29th Floor, 40 Bank Street, London, E14 5NR be and hereby are appointed as Joint Liquidators of the Company for the purpose of the voluntary winding up, and any act required or authorised under any enactment to be done by the Joint Liquidators may be done by all or any one or more of the persons holding the office of liquidator from time to time."

A member entitled to attend and vote at the above meeting may appoint a proxy, who need not be a member of the Company, to attend and vote instead of the member. A form of proxy is enclosed herewith for use at the meeting, if required. Proxies must be lodged with the Company at 29th Floor, 40 Bank Street, London, E14 5NR, or by email to rambler@btguk.comno later than 12 noon on the business day prior to the meeting.

Authority to Join Meeting

Please note that if your shares are registered other than in your own name, (for example by a custodian or nominee), and you wish to attend, vote and speak at the meeting, you will need to provide a letter of representation from the registered holder of your shares authorising you to do so.

Meeting arrangements

It is proposed that the Meeting will be held by via Microsoft Teams conference call, hosted by Begbies Traynor (London) LLP. For security reasons and to limit access to only those who are entitled to participate in the meeting, if you wish to join the meeting, and have the requisite authority to do so, for access details, please email rambler@btguk.com.

Information for shareholders

An information memorandum will be posted to the Company's website at www.ramblermines.comto provide more information to shareholders regarding the proposed liquidation. The information memorandum will also include more detail regarding the process of voting for those shareholders whose shares are held in nominee accounts.

Access to the information memorandum and the SIP6 report which contains a company history and Statement of Affairs will also be posted to the following online portal https://btguk.ips-docs.com

The following Login details will be required to view or download the reports:

Login: RA407CVL

Unique ID: QWeZSHZq