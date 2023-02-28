Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Rambler Metals and Mining Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMM   GB00BLFJ1613

RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC

(RMM)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  02:30:00 2022-10-27 am EDT
5.375 GBX   -.--%
02:34pRambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA
AN
02/27I-nexus to deliver growth; Craven House loss narrows
AN
02/20Rambler Metals & Financing says financial position "uncertain"
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA

02/28/2023 | 02:34pm EST
Rambler Metals and Mining PLC - AIM-listed owner of Ming copper-gold mine in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador - Obtains initial order from the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador and starts proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Says the order allows for a stay of proceedings in respect of Rambler Canada, 1948, the company, and Rambler Mines Ltd and authorises Rambler Canada to continue its business in the normal course during the CCAA proceedings. States proceedings will allow time and stability to develop and implement a sale process. Secures USD5 million to allow business to continue operating.

Current stock price: Suspended

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GOLD 0.71% 1830.11 Delayed Quote.-0.65%
RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC 0.00% 5.375 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX 0.67% 1069.57 Real-time Quote.-0.07%
SILVER 1.61% 20.969 Delayed Quote.-13.32%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 28,2 M - -
Net income 2021 -14,0 M - -
Net Debt 2021 28,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -3,32x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,84 M 10,6 M -
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
EV / Sales 2021 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 218
Free-Float 56,6%
Chart RAMBLER METALS AND MINING PLC
Duration : Period :
Rambler Metals and Mining Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,05
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Toby Jonathan Bradbury President, CEO & Executive Director
Celeste van Tonder Chief Financial Officer
Bradford Allan Mills Chairman
Terrell Iver Ackerman Independent Non-Executive Director
Mark V. Sander Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
