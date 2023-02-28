Rambler Metals and Mining starts proceedings under CCAA

Rambler Metals and Mining PLC - AIM-listed owner of Ming copper-gold mine in Baie Verte, Newfoundland and Labrador - Obtains initial order from the Supreme Court of Newfoundland and Labrador and starts proceedings under the Companies' Creditors Arrangement Act. Says the order allows for a stay of proceedings in respect of Rambler Canada, 1948, the company, and Rambler Mines Ltd and authorises Rambler Canada to continue its business in the normal course during the CCAA proceedings. States proceedings will allow time and stability to develop and implement a sale process. Secures USD5 million to allow business to continue operating.

Current stock price: Suspended

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved