Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rambus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/06 04:00:00 pm EDT
25.78 USD   -0.35%
05/06RAMBUS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
05/05Rambus to Acquire Hardent for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/05Rambus to Acquire Hardent, Accelerating Roadmap for Next-Generation Data Center Solutions
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Altavair Opens New Office in Dublin

05/09/2022 | 03:01am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Altavair L.P. (“Altavair”), a global leader in commercial aviation lease finance, announced today the expansion of its international footprint with the opening of Altavair Limited in Dublin, Ireland. The new office and team will complement Altavair’s existing operations in London, Seattle and Singapore with increased support in marketing, technical, accounting, legal and contract management.

“We are energized by our continued growth and believe this is a logical next step in our evolution to better serve our investors and airline customers,” said Steve Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer of Altavair. “Entering the Dublin market has long been on our radar and with our ever-expanding portfolio and the continued support from KKR, we felt this was the right time to make the move.”

“We are very fortunate to have assembled an exceptional team for our Dublin office,” explained Timothy O’Hara, Head of Operations for Altavair. “Due to the tremendous depth of aircraft financing experience in Ireland, having a Dublin presence will be a key driver for our continued growth and success.”

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about RAMBUS INC.
05/06RAMBUS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of ..
AQ
05/05Rambus to Acquire Hardent for Undisclosed Sum
MT
05/05Rambus to Acquire Hardent, Accelerating Roadmap for Next-Generation Data Center Solutio..
BU
05/05RAMBUS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04RAMBUS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of..
AQ
05/04Steven Laub Joins Rambus Board of Directors
BU
05/04Rambus Inc. Appoints Steven Laub to Its Board of Directors
CI
05/03Rosenblatt Adjusts Rambus' Price Target to $38 from $35, Keeps Buy Rating
MT
05/03Deutsche Bank Adjusts Rambus' Price Target to $32 From $30, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
05/02RAMBUS : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on RAMBUS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 547 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -236x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 850 M 2 850 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,78x
EV / Sales 2023 4,22x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart RAMBUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rambus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,87 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 28,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Seraphin Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales & Operations
Keith A. Jones VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Xianzhi Fan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBUS INC.-12.28%2 850
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-29.18%10 094
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-22.17%2 699
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-48.18%1 188
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-34.47%1 184
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-43.97%1 080