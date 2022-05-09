Altavair Opens New Office in Dublin

Altavair L.P. (“Altavair”), a global leader in commercial aviation lease finance, announced today the expansion of its international footprint with the opening of Altavair Limited in Dublin, Ireland. The new office and team will complement Altavair’s existing operations in London, Seattle and Singapore with increased support in marketing, technical, accounting, legal and contract management.

“We are energized by our continued growth and believe this is a logical next step in our evolution to better serve our investors and airline customers,” said Steve Rimmer, Chief Executive Officer of Altavair. “Entering the Dublin market has long been on our radar and with our ever-expanding portfolio and the continued support from KKR, we felt this was the right time to make the move.”

“We are very fortunate to have assembled an exceptional team for our Dublin office,” explained Timothy O’Hara, Head of Operations for Altavair. “Due to the tremendous depth of aircraft financing experience in Ireland, having a Dublin presence will be a key driver for our continued growth and success.”

About Altavair L.P.

Altavair L.P. is an asset manager focusing on the acquisition of new and used commercial aircraft for leasing to domestic and international passenger airlines and cargo operators. Since its inception in 2003, Altavair has completed over $9 billion in commercial aircraft lease transactions with over 60 airline customers in 28 countries representing over 200 individual Boeing and Airbus aircraft. Altavair maintains offices in Seattle, London, Dublin and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.altavair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220507005012/en/