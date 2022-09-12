Advanced search
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-12 pm EDT
26.24 USD   +2.74%
05:01pMEDIA ALERT : Rambus Leads Panel on “Frontiers in Memory Innovation” at the AI Hardware Summit
BU
11:22aRambus Signs $100 Million Accelerated Stock Buyback Deal
MT
09:08aRAMBUS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Media Alert: Rambus Leads Panel on “Frontiers in Memory Innovation” at the AI Hardware Summit

09/12/2022 | 05:01pm EDT
Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS):

What:

AI Hardware Summit

 

 

Who:

Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider

 

 

Where:

Booth #123

Santa Clara Marriott

 

2700 Mission College Blvd

 

Santa Clara, CA 95054, United States

 

 

When:

September 13-15, 2022. The Conference begins at 9 a.m. PT

On Thursday, September 15 from 2:00 – 2:45pm PT, Dr. Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor at Rambus, will lead a panel of technology experts on “Infrastructure and Systems: Frontiers in Memory Innovation – CXL, HBM and More”. It will be an interactive discussion about improving memory and interfaces and enabling new system architectures in the quest for greater AI/ML performance. The panel will focus on advances in domain-specific architectures and the hardware/software co-design that has resulted in enormous increases in AI processing performance. Memory systems and interconnects that supply data to AI processors will continue to be of critical importance, requiring additional innovation to meet the needs of future processors.

To learn more about the panel that Woo will lead at the AI Hardware Summit, visit https://www.rambus.com/event/ai-hardware-summit/. For more details on the latest Rambus high-speed memory and SerDes PHY solutions, as well as security IP solutions, visit rambus.com.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
