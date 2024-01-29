Rambus Inc.

DesignCon 2024
January 31, 2024

At DesignCon, technology experts from Rambus will be conducting a series of presentations on Wednesday, January 31. These will cover the selection and implementation of IP solutions for the data center, 5G/edge and IoT applications, including emerging technologies like DDR5, HBM3E, PCIe 6.1 and CXL 3.1 interfaces, quantum safe cryptography and VESA display stream compression.

Hear Steven Woo, fellow and distinguished inventor at Rambus, discuss, "Memory Systems for AI in the Data Center," exploring technologies that will power next-generation computing, including sophisticated Large Language Models (LLMs) and generative AI. Lou Ternullo, senior director of product marketing at Rambus, will investigate “How PCIe 6.1 and CXL 3.1 Interfaces Will Enable Next-Generation Data Centers” – or drop in on his later presentation diving into, “Meeting the Needs of AI Training with HBM3E.”

Carlos Weissenberg, senior product marketing manager at Rambus, will be discussing how DDR5 will scale to advanced performance levels, be deployed in new applications beyond RDIMMs, and how it is tailored for client computing systems in his presentation, “What’s Next for DDR5 Memory?” Rambus will also discuss how applications like generative AI are pushing current data center infrastructure to the limit with the presentation titled, “CXL Technology: Revolutionizing the Data Center” from Zaman Mollah, SPE Applications Engineering.

On the quantum security front, hear Rambus senior technical director, Scott Best, discuss recent developments in Quantum Safe Cryptography and what you need to know to protect devices in the quantum computing era.

And attend a discussion of “VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) & FEC for DisplayPort Interfaces,” by Johnny Kim, senior field applications engineer at Rambus, reviewing how you can use VESA DSC combined with FEC to deliver cutting-edge displays.

