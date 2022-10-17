Advanced search
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-17 pm EDT
26.45 USD   +2.32%
04:08pMedia Alert : Rambus to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results
BU
09/26Media Alert : Rambus To Demonstrate DDR5 DIMM Chipset at IntelON
BU
09/22M6 Midstream Announces Final Investment Decision and Completes Two Acquisitions to Establish a Leading Presence in the Haynesville Shale
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
News

Media Alert: Rambus to Announce Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results

10/17/2022 | 04:08pm EDT
Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it will hold a conference call on October 31, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time to discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2022 results.

This call will be webcast and can be accessed via Rambus' website at investor.rambus.com. A replay will be available following the call on the Rambus Investor Relations website or for one week at the following numbers: (866) 813-9403 (domestic) or (+44) 204-525-0658 (international) with ID# 714912.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 554 M - -
Net income 2022 1,89 M - -
Net cash 2022 223 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 2 585x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 857 M 2 857 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,76x
EV / Sales 2023 4,18x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
