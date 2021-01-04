Media Alert: Rambus to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier silicon IP and chip provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Rahul Mathur, chief financial officer, will present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a premier silicon IP and chip provider that makes data faster and safer. With 30 years of innovation, we continue to develop the foundational technology for all modern computing systems. Leveraging our semiconductor expertise, Rambus solutions speed performance, expand capacity and improve security for today's most demanding applications. From data center and edge to artificial intelligence and automotive, our interface and security IP, and memory interface chips enable SoC and system designers to deliver their vision of the future. For more information, visit rambus.com.

