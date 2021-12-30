Log in
Media Alert: Rambus to Present at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

12/30/2021 | 04:06pm EST
SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (Nasdaq: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Keith Jones, interim chief financial officer and chief accounting officer will present at the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 1:15 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available through a webcast which can be accessed on the Rambus Investor Relations website at investor.rambus.com. A replay of the presentation will also be available on the website following the event.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com

Contact:
Nicole Noutsios
Rambus Investor Relations
(510) 315-1003
rambus@nmnadvisors.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/media-alert-rambus-to-present-at-24th-annual-needham-virtual-growth-conference-301451988.html

SOURCE Rambus Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
