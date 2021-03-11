Log in
RAMBUS INC.

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Next-Generation Displays: An Integrated IP Solution from Mixel, Rambus & Hardent

03/11/2021
Displays for next-generation smartphones, AR/VR devices, and automotive systems all require more bandwidth than ever before. Using a combination of VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) with the MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI-2) technology, designers can achieve display resolutions up to 8K without compromise to video quality, battery life or cost. This presentation will showcase a fully integrated off-the-shelf display IP solution consisting of Mixel (C-PHY/D-PHY Combo), Rambus (DSI-2 Controller), and Hardent (VESA DSC) IP that delivers state-of-the-art performance. Display use cases addressed by the integrated solution will be discussed. Audience Q&A follows the presentation.

Disclaimer

Rambus Inc. published this content on 11 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2021 08:07:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 438 M - -
Net income 2021 47,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 357 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 46,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 187 M 2 187 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 3,58x
Nbr of Employees 623
Free-Float 98,9%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Seraphin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahul Mathur Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Craig Hampel Chief Scientist-Memory & Interface Division
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMBUS INC.12.26%2 187
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED12.64%545 778
NVIDIA CORPORATION-4.49%309 213
INTEL CORPORATION25.79%252 922
BROADCOM INC.1.31%178 636
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS3.80%156 376
