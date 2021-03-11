Next-Generation Displays: An Integrated IP Solution from Mixel, Rambus & Hardent

Displays for next-generation smartphones, AR/VR devices, and automotive systems all require more bandwidth than ever before. Using a combination of VESA Display Stream Compression (DSC) with the MIPI Display Serial Interface (DSI-2) technology, designers can achieve display resolutions up to 8K without compromise to video quality, battery life or cost. This presentation will showcase a fully integrated off-the-shelf display IP solution consisting of Mixel (C-PHY/D-PHY Combo), Rambus (DSI-2 Controller), and Hardent (VESA DSC) IP that delivers state-of-the-art performance. Display use cases addressed by the integrated solution will be discussed. Audience Q&A follows the presentation.
