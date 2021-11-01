Log in
RAMBUS : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Q3 2021 Rambus Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
Rambus Swings to Q3 Profit as Revenue Rises
MT
Q3 2021 Rambus Inc. Earnings Conference Call

11/01/2021 | 06:09pm EDT
Rambus Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements; Other Disclosures

This presentation contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver ongoing long-term, profitable growth, the successful integration of AnalogX and PLDA, product and investment strategies, and the Company's outlook and financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and related drivers.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers in ASC 606. The adoption of ASC 606 materially impacted the timing of revenue recognition for the Company's fixed-fee intellectual property licensing arrangements. The adoption of ASC 606 did not have a material impact on the Company's other revenue streams, net cash provided by operating activities, or its underlying financial position.

This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating costs and expenses, interest and other income (expense), net and diluted net income (loss) per share. In computing these non-GAAP financial measures, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs and retention bonus expense, amortization expenses, depreciation expense on unused Electronic Design Automation ("EDA") software licenses, expense on abandoned operating leases, restatement and shareholder activist costs, facility restoration costs, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments were considered. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results are made available and more fully described on our website as well as the back of this deck and in the earnings release.

2

Third Quarter 2021 Highlights

Delivered Q3 revenue and profitability in line with guidance

Generated $46.0M in cash from operations, fueling investment and capital return

Achieved record product revenue of $36.7M, driven by memory interface chips, up 18% Q/Q and 23% Y/Y

Extended DDR5 memory interface chip leadership:

Gen1 RCD shipping in volume, Gen2 RCD sampling at industry's fastest data rate

Exceeded Silicon IP run rate of over $100M in bookings per year, accelerated by PLDA and AnalogX acquisitions

3

Financials Profitable Growth

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Summary

Delivered Q3 revenue and profitability in line with guidance

Generated strong Q3 cash from operations of $46.0M

Achieved record product revenue of $36.7M, consisting mainly of memory interface chips

Profitable growth through focus on core business and execution on strategic initiatives

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Rambus Inc. published this content on 01 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2021 22:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
