    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-01 pm EDT
25.26 USD   -0.08%
04:14pRAMBUS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:11pRambus Appoints Desmond Lynch as Chief Financial Officer
BU
04:10pRambus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
Rambus Appoints Desmond Lynch as Chief Financial Officer

08/01/2022 | 04:11pm EDT
Brings over 20 years of finance and semiconductor experience

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced it has appointed Mr. Desmond Lynch to the position of senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Lynch will be responsible for the overall financial direction of the company and will report to president and chief executive officer Luc Seraphin.

“Des is a proven finance executive with extensive experience in the semiconductor industry and we are very pleased to have him on the management team,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer at Rambus. “Des’ deep understanding of Rambus and demonstrated leadership made him an ideal choice, and I look forward to partnering with him as we continue to execute on our strategy and deliver long-term profitable growth.”

Mr. Lynch has been serving as vice president of finance at Rambus since 2020, responsible for financial planning and investor relations. Prior to joining Rambus, Mr. Lynch served as vice president of finance at Renesas Electronics where he was head of U.S. finance. He also held financial leadership roles at Integrated Device Technology, Atmel, Knowles Corporation and National Semiconductor.

Mr. Lynch is a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Scotland and holds a Bachelor of Arts in accountancy and finance from the University of Glasgow in Scotland.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 547 M - -
Net income 2022 -12,2 M - -
Net cash 2022 236 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -230x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 787 M 2 787 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,66x
EV / Sales 2023 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 690
Free-Float 98,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 25,28 $
Average target price 33,20 $
Spread / Average Target 31,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Seraphin Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales & Operations
Keith A. Jones VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Xianzhi Fan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBUS INC.-13.98%2 787
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-31.68%9 631
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.-42.77%1 921
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-46.00%1 224
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.-40.23%1 139
SMART GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.-44.72%981