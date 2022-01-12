Rambus : Investor Presentation

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements; Other Disclosures
This presentation contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus' expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company's ability to deliver ongoing long-term, profitable growth, the successful integration of AnalogX and PLDA, product and investment strategies, and the Company's outlook and financial guidance for the fourth quarter of 2021 and related drivers.
Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company's management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company's business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus' periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19). The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Effective January 1, 2018, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update No. 2014-09, Revenue from Contracts with Customers in ASC 606. The adoption of ASC 606 materially impacted the timing of revenue recognition for the Company's fixed-fee intellectual property licensing arrangements. The adoption of ASC 606 did not have a material impact on the Company's other revenue streams, net cash provided by operating activities, or its underlying financial position.
This presentation contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating costs and expenses, interest and other income (expense), net and diluted net income (loss) per share. In computing these non-GAAP financial measures, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition-related transaction costs and retention bonus expense, amortization expenses, depreciation expense on unused Electronic Design Automation ("EDA") software licenses, expense on abandoned operating leases, restatement and shareholder activist costs, facility restoration costs, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments were considered. The non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company's performance compares to other periods. Reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results are made available and more fully described on our website as well as the back of this deck and in the earnings release.
2
Rambus at a Glance
Improving data
30+ Years
bandwidth, capacity
Tech leadership
and security
& innovation
HQ in California
~700
with offices WW in
Employees
India, EU and Asia
Worldwide
Continued Innovation
3000+
feeds licensing and
Patents and
product roadmap
Applications
YoY Revenue Growth
41% from Products,
Contract and Other*
*Excludes discontinued businesses
2020
Strong balance sheet
$185.5M
Pioneer of industry-leading
and cash generation
Cash from
fuel strategic initiatives
chips and silicon IP making
Operations
data faster and safer
z
Data Center
Share of product*
revenue from Data
75%+
Center & Edge
*Includes Product and Contract & Other
3
MEMORY AND I/O BANDWIDTH LIMITING FACTOR FOR SYSTEM PERFORMANCE
MORE AND MORE DATA
Data usage growing at 35% CAGR to 175ZB by 2025, driving overall server unit growth up 8% per year
GROWING AI/ML ADOPTION
Over 25% of server shipments in 2025 will be AI-specific with $10B in AI silicon
RAPID
DATA CENTER
GROWTH DRIVING
ACCELERATING SHIFT TO CLOUD
Cloud driving Data Center growth, with equipment spend at top 5 hyperscalers
doubling to $100B by 2024
TECHNOLOGY
PROCESSING AT THE EDGE
DEMAND
Edge workloads increasing by
34% per year leading to $5B in
Edge silicon by 2024
SECURITY THREATS ON THE RISE
Total number of DDoS attacks projected to double from
7.9M in 2018 to 15.4M in 2023
INCREASING CONNECTIVITY
In 2021, there we 27B connected smart devices capturing and sending data, up 10B over 5 years
HARDWARE SECURITY IS MISSION CRITICAL TO PROTECT VALUABLE DATA
Source: IDC, 650 Group, Cisco, MaretsandMarkets
Amplified Market Opportunity
Increasing need for bandwidth and security
FORECASTED ANNUAL GROWTH*
Market ↑4.5%:DataCenter
System ↑8%:ServerUnits
Chip
↑26%:
Server
DRAM Bits
*Source: Arizton, IDC, Gartner
Exponential rise in data usage driving secular growth
Rising AI/ML workloads driving server growth
Need for more data driving memory bandwidth and bit growth