  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Rambus Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-12 pm EDT
49.61 USD   -0.72%
Rambus Joins Intel Foundry Services
MT
05:02pRambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs
BU
04:08pMedia Alert : Rambus to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Results
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambus Joins the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance to Enable State-of-the-Art SoCs

04/12/2023 | 05:02pm EDT
Highlights:

  • Brings access to industry-leading silicon IP from Rambus to IFS customers
  • Simplifies SoC design and accelerates time to market
  • Meets the needs of advanced applications in data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced it has joined the Intel Foundry Services (IFS) Accelerator IP Alliance. Through the alliance, Rambus will have access to Intel's process roadmaps to provide advanced security and interface IP solutions optimized for performance, power, area and security for Intel process and packaging technologies. With Rambus IP on IFS, customers can design state-of-the-art SoCs for the data center, edge, 5G, automotive and military-aerospace applications.

"As part of our IDM 2.0 strategy, IFS is partnering with leading IP companies like Rambus to create a robust chip design ecosystem that will help our mutual customers deliver leading-edge silicon performance for the most demanding applications," said Suk Lee, VP of Ecosystem Development Office at IFS. "As the first open system foundry, our advanced process & packaging technologies and resilient supply chain, combined with Rambus IP, will lead the way to solutions that power our digital world."

Rambus offers some of the world’s highest performance memory and interconnect interface IP, and the industry’s broadest portfolio of security IP solutions. Rambus security IP and provisioning solutions secure billions of devices annually.

"Rambus is a renowned provider of industry-leading IP solutions to customers across a broad market landscape including fast-growing data center and AI/ML applications,” said Sean Fan, chief operating officer at Rambus. “We are proud to join the Intel Foundry Services Accelerator IP Alliance and look forward to delivering IP to our mutual customers, enabling the most advanced SoCs.”

More Information:

For more information on Rambus joining the Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance, please visit rambus.com/partners/rambus-partner-program/.

Follow Rambus:

Company website: rambus.com
Rambus blog: rambus.com/blog
Twitter: @rambusinc
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/rambus
Facebook: www.facebook.com/RambusInc

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on RAMBUS INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 597 M - -
Net income 2023 91,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 295 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 59,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 438 M 5 438 M -
EV / Sales 2023 8,61x
EV / Sales 2024 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart RAMBUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rambus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 49,97 $
Average target price 54,83 $
Spread / Average Target 9,73%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Seraphin Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales & Operations
Desmond Lynch Vice President-Finance
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Xianzhi Fan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBUS INC.39.48%5 438
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.22.06%11 975
SHENZHEN LONGSYS ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.98.39%6 923
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.34.60%2 661
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.21.23%2 086
PUYA SEMICONDUCTOR (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.31.64%1 546
