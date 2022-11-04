Rambus : Presentation

Transforming the Data Center with CXL
Steven Woo
Fellow and Distinguished Inventor
November 2022
Key Data Center Memory Challenges
Decreasing memory bandwidth per core
Source: Meta, OCP Summit
Presentation Nov. '21
Huge latency and
capacity gap
Capacity and Latency
Bandwidth
Server Memory Hierarchy
Stranded memory resources
and low utilization
CPU CPU
GPU xPU
Direct‐attached Memory
CXL‐attached memory is the current focus of the CXL ecosystem
2
CXL Memory Tiers Span the Latency Gap
Direct‐attached native DRAM
Direct‐attached CXL DRAM
Pooled CXL DRAM
CXL switch/fabric‐attached Memory & SCM
Solid State Drives
3
Benefits of CXL‐Attached Memory
CXL‐Enabled Server
Classic Server
Type 1
PCIe
Type 2
Smart
AI Accel
HBM
NIC
CXL
CPU
Type 3
DDR
CXL Memory Module
CXL Memory
Native DRAM
Controller
Addition of CXL DRAM provides >2x the memory capacity
and 1.3‐1.5x the memory bandwidth (GB/s)
All while leveraging the existing PCIe electrical interface
CXL enables new memory alternatives and lower solution costs
4
Scaling CXL‐Attached Memory
CXL Memory Pooling
CXL Switch/Fabric‐Attached Memory
Compute Node
CPU 0
CPU 1
CXL
C
∙ ∙ ∙
CXL Switch
Memory Node
∙ ∙ ∙
M
CXL Pooling Memory
Controller
CXL Fabric
Switch
CXL provides mechanisms for CPUs to allocate/deallocate memory from a common pool
5
