Delivered strong Q4 results with revenue and earnings at the high end of guidance Generated $54.8 million in cash from operations in Q4 Produced quarterly product revenue of $53.7 million driven by memory interface chips Launched industry’s first Gen4 DDR5 RCD for server memory modules

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter was $122.2 million; licensing billings were $66.2 million, product revenue was $53.7 million, and contract and other revenue was $16.1 million. The Company also generated $54.8 million in cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter.

“Through continued product leadership and outstanding execution on our strategy, we delivered a strong fourth quarter and full-year results that outpaced the overall semiconductor market,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “With our focus on high-performance solutions for the data center and AI, we are well positioned to drive the long-term profitable growth of the company and consistently return value to our stockholders.”

Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue Product revenue $ 53.7 $ 67.2 Royalties 52.4 31.4 Contract and other revenue 16.1 23.8 Total revenue 122.2 122.4 Cost of product revenue 19.9 28.2 Cost of contract and other revenue 1.1 1.6 Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue) 3.1 3.6 Total operating expenses (1) 63.0 72.8 Operating income $ 35.1 $ 16.2 Operating margin 29 % 13 % Net income $ 58.5 $ 15.9 Diluted net income per share $ 0.53 $ 0.14 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 54.8 $ 51.3

____________________________ (1) Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.2 million and $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Quarterly Financial Review - Supplemental Information(1) Three Months Ended

December 31, (In millions) 2023 2022 Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $ 66.2 $ 64.3 Product revenue (GAAP) $ 53.7 $ 67.2 Contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 16.1 $ 23.8 Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 19.8 $ 28.1 Cost of contract and other revenue (GAAP) $ 1.1 $ 1.6 Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 51.0 $ 55.8 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 3.6 $ (0.7 ) Diluted share count (GAAP) 110 111

____________________________ (1) See “Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results” table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

GAAP revenue for the quarter was $122.2 million. The Company also had licensing billings of $66.2 million, product revenue of $53.7 million, and contract and other revenue of $16.1 million. The Company had total GAAP cost of revenue of $24.1 million and operating expenses of $63.0 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $71.9 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue). The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.53. The Company’s basic share count was 108 million shares and its diluted share count was 110 million shares.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of December 31, 2023 were $425.8 million, an increase of $50.3 million as compared to September 30, 2023, mainly due to cash provided by operating activities of approximately $54.8 million. Cash provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $195.8 million.

2024 First Quarter Outlook

The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the first quarter of 2024 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth first quarter outlook for other measures.

(In millions) GAAP Non-GAAP (1) Licensing billings (operational metric) (2) $59 - $65 $59 - $65 Product revenue $47 - $53 $47 - $53 Contract and other revenue $17 - $23 $17 - $23 Total operating costs and expenses $89 - $85 $75 - $71 Interest and other income (expense), net $3 $3 Diluted share count 110 110

____________________________ (1) See “Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates” table included below. (2) Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.

For the first quarter of 2024, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $59 million and $65 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $43 million and $49 million, product revenue to be between $47 million and $53 million and contract and other revenue to be between $17 million and $23 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.

The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $89 million and $85 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $75 million and $71 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of ($3 million), tax rate of 22% and diluted share count of 110 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($11 million), amortization expense ($3 million), and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($0 million).

Conference Call

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition/divestiture-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring and other charges (benefits), (gain) loss on divestiture, expense on abandoned operating leases, change in fair value of earn-out liability, gain on sale of non-marketable equity security, non-cash interest expense on convertible notes, and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company’s performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.

The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:

Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with peer companies.

Acquisition/divestiture-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions, divestitures and the current periods’ portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and divestitures and have no direct correlation to the Company’s operations.

Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business.

Restructuring and other charges (benefits). These charges (benefits) may consist of severance, contractual retention payments, exit costs and other charges and are excluded because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

(Gain) loss on divestiture. Reflects the (gain) loss on the sale of the Company's PHY IP business. The Company excludes these charges (benefits) because such charges (benefits) are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses (benefits).

Expense on abandoned operating leases. Reflects the expense on building leases that were abandoned. The Company excludes these charges because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Change in fair value of earn-out liability. This change is due to adjustments to acquisition purchase consideration. The Company excludes these adjustments because such adjustments are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.

Gain on sale of non-marketable equity security. The Company has excluded gain on sale of non-marketable equity security as this is not a reflection of the Company’s ongoing operations.

Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurred non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes through the first quarter of 2023, at which point the remaining convertible notes matured. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company’s ongoing operations.

Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2023 and 2022, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company’s planning.

On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

About Rambus Inc.

Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory solutions that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus’ expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company’s ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company’s outlook and financial guidance for the first quarter of 2024 and related drivers, and the Company’s ability to effectively manage supply chain and other market challenges. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company’s management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company’s business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In thousands) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,767 $ 125,334 Marketable securities 331,077 187,892 Accounts receivable 82,925 55,368 Unbilled receivables 50,872 125,698 Inventories 36,154 20,900 Prepaids and other current assets 34,850 12,022 Total current assets 630,645 527,214 Intangible assets, net 28,769 50,880 Goodwill 286,812 292,040 Property, plant and equipment, net 67,808 86,255 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,497 24,143 Unbilled receivables 4,423 25,222 Deferred tax assets 130,268 3,031 Income tax receivable 84,298 1,064 Other assets 1,613 2,745 Total assets $ 1,256,133 $ 1,012,594 LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 18,074 $ 24,815 Accrued salaries and benefits 17,504 20,502 Convertible notes — 10,378 Deferred revenue 17,393 23,861 Income taxes payable 5,099 18,137 Operating lease liabilities 4,453 5,024 Other current liabilities 26,598 23,992 Total current liabilities 89,121 126,709 Long-term operating lease liabilities 26,255 29,079 Long-term income taxes payable 76,853 5,892 Deferred tax liabilities 4,462 24,964 Other long-term liabilities 21,341 46,653 Total liabilities 218,032 233,297 Total stockholders’ equity 1,038,101 779,297 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,256,133 $ 1,012,594

Rambus Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Years Ended December 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Product revenue $ 53,698 $ 67,178 $ 224,632 $ 227,068 Royalties 52,412 31,436 150,110 139,816 Contract and other revenue 16,115 23,753 86,375 87,909 Total revenue 122,225 122,367 461,117 454,793 Cost of revenue: Cost of product revenue 19,941 28,209 84,495 88,976 Cost of contract and other revenue 1,123 1,615 5,403 4,668 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 3,052 3,560 13,524 13,935 Total cost of revenue 24,116 33,384 103,422 107,579 Gross profit 98,109 88,983 357,695 347,214 Operating expenses: Research and development 35,985 40,121 156,827 158,769 Sales, general and administrative 25,665 27,309 108,149 106,718 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 195 415 1,217 1,674 Restructuring and other charges (benefits) (26 ) — 9,368 — (Gain) loss on divestiture 59 — (90,784 ) — Impairment of assets — — 10,045 — Change in fair value of earn-out liability 1,100 5,000 9,234 3,111 Total operating expenses 62,978 72,845 204,056 270,272 Operating income 35,131 16,138 153,639 76,942 Interest income and other income (expense), net 4,215 835 11,327 7,771 Gain on fair value of equity security — — — 3,547 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — — (83,626 ) Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net — — (240 ) (10,585 ) Gain on sale of non-marketable equity security 23,924 — 23,924 — Interest expense (377 ) (484 ) (1,490 ) (1,874 ) Interest and other income (expense), net 27,762 351 33,521 (84,767 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 62,893 16,489 187,160 (7,825 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 4,348 540 (146,744 ) 6,485 Net income (loss) $ 58,545 $ 15,949 $ 333,904 $ (14,310 ) Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.54 $ 0.15 $ 3.09 $ (0.13 ) Diluted $ 0.53 $ 0.14 $ 3.01 $ (0.13 ) Weighted average shares used in per share calculation: Basic 107,703 107,603 108,183 109,472 Diluted 110,065 110,820 110,889 109,472

Rambus Inc. Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cost of product revenue $ 19,941 $ 28,209 Adjustment: Stock-based compensation expense (145 ) (144 ) Non-GAAP cost of product revenue $ 19,796 $ 28,065 Total operating expenses $ 62,978 $ 72,845 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (10,389 ) (10,122 ) Acquisition/divestiture-related costs and retention bonus expense (285 ) (1,028 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (195 ) (415 ) Restructuring and other benefits 26 — Loss on divestiture (59 ) — Expense on abandoned operating leases (3 ) (521 ) Change in fair value of earn-out liability (1,100 ) (5,000 ) Non-GAAP total operating expenses $ 50,973 $ 55,759 Interest and other income (expense), net $ 27,762 $ 351 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (246 ) (1,029 ) Gain on sale of non-marketable equity security (23,924 ) — Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes — 10 Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 3,592 $ (668 )

Rambus Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates (Unaudited) 2024 First Quarter Outlook Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 (In millions) Low High Forward-looking operating costs and expenses $ 89.1 $ 85.1 Adjustments: Stock-based compensation expense (11.0 ) (11.0 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (3.1 ) (3.1 ) Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses $ 75.0 $ 71.0 Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net $ 3.2 $ 3.2 Adjustments: Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements (0.2 ) (0.2 ) Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net $ 3.0 $ 3.0

