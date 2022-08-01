Rambus Reports Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Delivered Q2 revenue and earnings at the high end of guidance
Achieved record quarterly product revenue driven by memory interface chips
Expanded DDR5 portfolio with introduction of companion chips for server and client memory modules
Generated $56.5 million in cash from operations
Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and IP making data faster and safer, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022. GAAP revenue for the second quarter was $121.1 million, licensing billings were $66.1 million, product revenue was $53.3 million, and contract and other revenue was $19.8 million. The Company also generated $56.5 million in cash provided by operating activities in the second quarter.
“Rambus delivered a strong performance with another quarter of record product revenue from memory interface chips and sustained silicon IP momentum driving our results,” said Luc Seraphin, chief executive officer of Rambus. “We continue to address the growing needs of the data center with our diverse and expanding portfolio of offerings to fuel the company’s long-term profitable growth.”
Quarterly Financial Review - GAAP
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(In millions, except for percentages and per share amounts)
2022
2021
Revenue
Product revenue
$
53.3
$
31.2
Royalties
48.0
41.9
Contract and other revenue
19.8
11.8
Total revenue
121.1
84.9
Cost of product revenue
20.4
11.4
Cost of contract and other revenue
1.0
1.0
Amortization of acquired intangible assets (included in total cost of revenue)
3.4
4.5
Total operating expenses (1)
60.8
53.9
Operating income
$
35.5
$
14.1
Operating margin
29
%
17
%
Net income
$
35.0
$
11.2
Diluted net income per share
$
0.31
$
0.10
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
56.5
$
51.6
(1)
Includes amortization of acquired intangible assets of approximately $0.4 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022 and 2021, respectively.
See "Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table included below.
(2)
Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.
GAAP revenue for the quarter was $121.1 million, at the high end of the Company’s guidance. The Company also had licensing billings of $66.1 million, product revenue of $53.3 million, and contract and other revenue of $19.8 million. The Company had GAAP cost of revenue of $24.8 million and operating expenses of $60.8 million. The Company also had total non-GAAP operating expenses of $76.1 million (including non-GAAP cost of revenue). The Company had GAAP diluted net income per share of $0.31. The Company's basic share count was 110 million shares and its diluted share count was 113 million shares.
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities as of June 30, 2022 were $351.6 million, an increase of $7.9 million from March 31, 2022, mainly due to $56.5 million in cash generated by operating activities, partially offset by $24.7 million paid in connection with the repayment of 2023 senior notes and $16.1 million paid in connection with the acquisition of Hardent, Inc.
2022 Third Quarter Outlook
The Company will discuss its full revenue guidance for the third quarter of 2022 during its upcoming conference call. The following table sets forth third quarter outlook for other measures.
(In millions)
GAAP
Non-GAAP (1)
Licensing billings (operational metric) (2)
$63 - $69
$63 - $69
Product revenue (GAAP)
$51 - $57
$51 - $57
Contract and other revenue (GAAP)
$18 - $24
$18 - $24
Total operating costs and expenses
$94 - $90
$81 - $77
Interest and other income (expense), net
$0
($1)
Diluted share count
113
113
(1)
See "Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates" table included below.
(2)
Licensing billings is an operational metric that reflects amounts invoiced to our licensing customers during the period, as adjusted for certain differences relating to advanced payments for variable licensing agreements.
For the third quarter of 2022, the Company expects licensing billings to be between $63 million and $69 million. The Company also expects royalty revenue to be between $29 million and $35 million, product revenue to be between $51 million and $57 million and contract and other revenue to be between $18 million and $24 million. Revenue is not without risk and achieving revenue in this range will require that the Company sign customer agreements for various product sales and solutions licensing, among other matters.
The Company also expects operating costs and expenses to be between $94 million and $90 million. Additionally, the Company expects non-GAAP operating costs and expenses to be between $81 million and $77 million. These expectations also assume non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net, of ($1 million), tax rate of 24% and diluted share count of 113 million, and exclude stock-based compensation expense ($9 million), amortization expense ($4 million), non-cash interest expense on convertible notes ($0.1 million) and interest income related to the significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements ($1 million).
Non-GAAP Financial Information
In the commentary set forth above and in the financial statements included in this earnings release, the Company presents the following non-GAAP financial measures: cost of product revenue, operating expenses and interest and other income (expense), net. In computing each of these non-GAAP financial measures, the following items were considered as discussed below: stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense, amortization of acquired intangible assets, expense on abandoned operating leases, change in fair value of earn-out liability, non-cash interest expense and certain other one-time adjustments. The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures are appropriate for both its own assessment of, and to show investors, how the Company’s performance compares to other periods. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. A reconciliation from GAAP to non-GAAP results is included in the financial statements contained in this release.
The Company’s non-GAAP financial measures reflect adjustments based on the following items:
Stock-based compensation expense. These expenses primarily relate to employee stock options, employee stock purchase plans, and employee non-vested equity stock and non-vested stock units. The Company excludes stock-based compensation expense from its non-GAAP measures primarily because such expenses are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing operating results. Additionally, given the fact that other companies may grant different amounts and types of equity awards and may use different option valuation assumptions, excluding stock-based compensation expense permits more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with peer companies.
Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense. These expenses include all direct costs of certain acquisitions and the current period’s portion of any retention bonus expense associated with the acquisitions. The Company excludes these expenses in order to provide better comparability between periods as they are related to acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the Company’s operations.
Amortization of acquired intangible assets. The Company incurs expenses for the amortization of intangible assets acquired in acquisitions. The Company excludes these items because these expenses are not reflective of ongoing operating results in the period incurred. These amounts arise from the Company’s prior acquisitions and have no direct correlation to the operation of the Company’s core business.
Expense on abandoned operating leases. Reflects the expense on building leases that were abandoned. The Company excludes these charges because such charges are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.
Change in fair value of earn-out liability. This change is due to adjustments to acquisition purchase consideration. The Company excludes these adjustments because such adjustments are not directly related to ongoing business results and do not reflect expected future operating expenses.
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes. The Company incurs non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes. The Company excludes non-cash interest expense related to its convertible notes to provide more accurate comparisons of the Company’s results with other peer companies and to more accurately reflect the Company’s ongoing operations.
Income tax adjustments. For purposes of internal forecasting, planning and analyzing future periods that assume net income from operations, the Company estimates a fixed, long-term projected tax rate of approximately 24 percent for both 2022 and 2021, which consists of estimated U.S. federal and state tax rates, and excludes tax rates associated with certain items such as withholding tax, tax credits, deferred tax asset valuation allowance and the release of any deferred tax asset valuation allowance. Accordingly, the Company has applied these tax rates to its non-GAAP financial results for all periods in the relevant years to assist the Company’s planning.
On occasion in the future, there may be other items, such as significant gains or losses from contingencies, that the Company may exclude in deriving its non-GAAP financial measures if it believes that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.
About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world’s data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those relating to Rambus’ expectations regarding business opportunities, the Company’s ability to deliver long-term, profitable growth, product and investment strategies, and the Company’s outlook and financial guidance for the third quarter of 2022 and related drivers, and the Company’s ability to effectively manage supply chain shortages. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections, management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by the Company’s management. Actual results may differ materially. The Company’s business generally is subject to a number of risks which are described more fully in Rambus’ periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as the potential adverse impacts related to, or arising from, the COVID-19 and its variants. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.
Rambus Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands)
June 30,
2022
December 31,
2021
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
171,460
$
107,891
Marketable securities
180,175
377,718
Accounts receivable
63,602
44,065
Unbilled receivables
146,692
135,608
Inventories
9,238
8,482
Prepaids and other current assets
9,979
10,600
Total current assets
581,146
684,364
Intangible assets, net
58,866
58,420
Goodwill
291,995
278,810
Property, plant and equipment, net
81,735
56,035
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,343
23,712
Deferred tax assets
2,686
4,047
Unbilled receivables
65,211
123,018
Other assets
2,931
4,240
Total assets
$
1,110,913
$
1,232,646
LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
20,183
$
11,279
Accrued salaries and benefits
20,689
20,945
Convertible notes
49,248
163,687
Deferred revenue
22,165
24,755
Income taxes payable
20,846
20,607
Operating lease liabilities
5,873
5,992
Other current liabilities
22,440
20,002
Total current liabilities
161,444
267,267
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term operating lease liabilities
31,219
29,099
Long-term income taxes payable
12,220
21,424
Deferred tax liabilities
25,159
23,985
Other long-term liabilities
42,713
28,475
Total long-term liabilities
111,311
102,983
Total stockholders’ equity
838,158
862,396
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
1,110,913
$
1,232,646
Rambus Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenue:
Product revenue
$
53,302
$
31,170
$
101,271
$
61,951
Royalties
48,038
41,910
78,502
70,769
Contract and other revenue
19,792
11,779
40,409
22,521
Total revenue
121,132
84,859
220,182
155,241
Cost of revenue:
Cost of product revenue
20,417
11,422
38,814
22,832
Cost of contract and other revenue
974
1,017
1,598
2,573
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
3,421
4,439
6,799
8,825
Total cost of revenue
24,812
16,878
47,211
34,230
Gross profit
96,320
67,981
172,971
121,011
Operating expenses:
Research and development
39,538
31,469
79,353
63,823
Sales, general and administrative
26,305
22,184
53,211
45,746
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
417
229
826
458
Restructuring charges
—
—
—
368
Change in fair value of earn-out liability
(5,500
)
—
(4,300
)
—
Total operating expenses
60,760
53,882
129,090
110,395
Operating income
35,560
14,099
43,881
10,616
Interest income and other income (expense), net
2,738
2,381
4,098
5,362
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
(66,497
)
—
Loss on fair value adjustment of derivatives, net
—
—
(8,283
)
—
Interest expense
(348
)
(2,683
)
(953
)
(5,297
)
Interest and other income (expense), net
2,390
(302
)
(71,635
)
65
Income (loss) before income taxes
37,950
13,797
(27,754
)
10,681
Provision for income taxes
2,930
2,631
3,444
2,128
Net income (loss)
$
35,020
$
11,166
$
(31,198
)
$
8,553
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.32
$
0.10
$
(0.28
)
$
0.08
Diluted
$
0.31
$
0.10
$
(0.28
)
$
0.07
Weighted average shares used in per share calculation
Basic
110,447
112,144
110,170
112,177
Diluted
112,715
114,931
110,170
115,358
Rambus Inc.
Supplemental Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30,
(In thousands)
2022
2021
Cost of product revenue
$
20,417
$
11,422
Adjustment:
Stock-based compensation expense
(132
)
(70
)
Non-GAAP cost of product revenue
$
20,285
$
11,352
Total operating expenses
$
60,760
$
53,882
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
(8,504
)
(7,228
)
Acquisition-related costs and retention bonus expense
(1,949
)
(2,200
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(417
)
(229
)
Expense on abandoned operating leases
(531
)
(521
)
Change in fair value of earn-out liability
5,500
—
Non-GAAP total operating expenses
$
54,859
$
43,704
Interest and other income (expense), net
$
2,390
$
(302
)
Adjustments:
Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements
(1,455
)
(2,382
)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
45
1,901
Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net
$
980
$
(783
)
Rambus Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates to Non-GAAP Forward-Looking Estimates
(Unaudited)
2022 Third Quarter Outlook
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
(In millions)
Low
High
Forward-looking operating costs and expenses
$
94.0
$
90.0
Adjustments:
Stock-based compensation expense
(9.0
)
(9.0
)
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
(4.0
)
(4.0
)
Forward-looking Non-GAAP operating costs and expenses
$
81.0
$
77.0
Forward-looking interest and other income (expense), net
$
0.1
$
0.1
Adjustments:
Interest income related to significant financing component from fixed-fee patent and technology licensing arrangements
(1.2
)
(1.2
)
Non-cash interest expense on convertible notes
0.1
0.1
Forward-looking Non-GAAP interest and other income (expense), net