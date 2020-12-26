Log in
RAMBUS INC.

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
News 


Rambus : Statement from Dominion Diamond Mines on Confirmed Case of Covid-19 at Ekati Mine

12/26/2020 | 01:14pm EST
Testing of employees travelling from the South to the Ekati Mine on December 23, 2020 has detected a single case of COVID-19. The individual is asymptomatic, feeling well and has been isolated within the quarantine wing established at the mine site. Upon notification of the case, the Company enacted the mine’s detailed Trigger Action Response Plan, including completion of contact tracing. Through this process, 29 individuals have been identified and have also been moved to quarantine as a precaution. All individuals’ test results have been confirmed as negative and follow-up testing will be completed for all affected personnel. Dominion Diamond Mines is working closely with the Chief Public Health Officer of the Northwest Territories and is closely monitoring the situation.

About Dominion Diamond Mines

Dominion Diamond Mines ULC is a Canadian mining company and one of the world’s largest producers and suppliers of premium rough diamond assortments to the global market. The company owns a controlling interest in the Ekati Diamond Mine, which it operates, and owns 40% of the Diavik Diamond Mine. The company also holds a controlling interest in the Lac de Gras Diamond Project. The Ekati and Diavik Diamond Mines, and the Lac de Gras Diamond Project are located in the Northwest Territories of Canada. In addition to its mining and exploration operations, Dominion has offices in Canada, Belgium and India.

For more information, please visit www.ddmines.com and Dominion’s private investor portal, or contact investor@ddcorp.ca.


© Business Wire 2020
