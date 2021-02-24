Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Rambus Inc.    RMBS

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 02/24 04:00:00 pm
21.9 USD   +2.72%
05:06pRAMBUS : and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement
PU
02/17RAMBUS : Security in the ARM Ecosystem
PU
02/09DATA CENTER EVOLUTION : DDR5 DIMMs Advance Server Performance
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Rambus : and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement

02/24/2021 | 05:06pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SAN JOSE, Calif. - February 24, 2021 - Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NYSE: AMD). Under the terms of the agreement, AMD will continue to be licensed for its products. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

'We are very pleased that AMD has chosen to renew its patent license agreement and look forward to our continued collaboration in the future,' said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. 'As our fourth continuous agreement with AMD, this extension is a testament to the ongoing strength and relevance of our patent portfolio.'

Disclaimer

Rambus Inc. published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2021 22:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about RAMBUS INC.
05:06pRAMBUS : and AMD Extend Patent License Agreement
PU
02/17RAMBUS : Security in the ARM Ecosystem
PU
02/09DATA CENTER EVOLUTION : DDR5 DIMMs Advance Server Performance
PU
02/08RAMBUS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Rambus Receives Shares Award Sells Portion for Taxes..
MT
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Insider at Rambus Gets Stock Award Sells Portion for Taxes Scal..
MT
02/02RAMBUS : Credit Suisse Adjusts Rambus' Price Target to $19 from $16 on Upbeat St..
MT
02/01RAMBUS : Q4 2020 Rambus Inc. Earnings Conference Call
PU
02/01RAMBUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01RAMBUS : Q4 Loss Widens, Sales Miss Expectations; Shares Sink
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 415 M - -
Net income 2020 40,5 M - -
Net Debt 2020 48,6 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 59,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 429 M 2 429 M -
EV / Sales 2020 5,96x
EV / Sales 2021 4,73x
Nbr of Employees 685
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart RAMBUS INC.
Duration : Period :
Rambus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RAMBUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 21,50 $
Last Close Price 21,32 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 0,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Luc Seraphin President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rahul Mathur Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Craig Hampel Chief Scientist-Memory & Interface Division
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RAMBUS INC.26.35%2 429
TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED17.92%596 411
NVIDIA CORPORATION9.96%350 156
INTEL CORPORATION26.84%248 331
BROADCOM INC.9.83%192 642
TEXAS INSTRUMENTS9.30%159 063
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ