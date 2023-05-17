Advanced search
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-17 pm EDT
53.55 USD   +1.83%
05:19pRambus : and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement
PU
05/16Insider Sell: Rambus
MT
05/05RAMBUS INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
Rambus : and Socionext Renew Patent License Agreement

05/17/2023 | 05:19pm EDT
SAN JOSE, Calif. - May 17, 2023 - Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that it has extended its patent license agreement with Socionext Inc., a global leader in the design and development of innovative System-on-Chip products. Under the terms of the agreement, Socionext will continue to license the broad portfolio of Rambus patented technologies. Specific terms of the agreement are confidential.

"We are very pleased to extend our patent license agreement with Socionext and to continue providing foundational innovations for their leading-edge SoCs," said Kit Rodgers, senior vice president of technology partnerships and corporate development at Rambus. "We look forward to continuing our long-standing relationship."

About Rambus Inc.
Rambus is a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer. With over 30 years of advanced semiconductor experience, we are a pioneer in high-performance memory subsystems that solve the bottleneck between memory and processing for data-intensive systems. Whether in the cloud, at the edge or in your hand, real-time and immersive applications depend on data throughput and integrity. Rambus products and innovations deliver the increased bandwidth, capacity and security required to meet the world's data needs and drive ever-greater end-user experiences. For more information, visit rambus.com.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Rambus Inc. published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 21:18:27 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 596 M - -
Net income 2023 71,2 M - -
Net cash 2023 248 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 82,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 724 M 5 724 M -
EV / Sales 2023 9,18x
EV / Sales 2024 7,74x
Nbr of Employees 765
Free-Float 97,2%
Chart RAMBUS INC.
Rambus Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends RAMBUS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 52,59 $
Average target price 57,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,34%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Luc Seraphin Senior Vice President-Worldwide Sales & Operations
Desmond Lynch Vice President-Finance
Charles D. Kissner Chairman
Kit Rodgers SVP-Technology Partnerships & Development
Xianzhi Fan Chief Operating Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
RAMBUS INC.41.82%5 724
MONTAGE TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.-11.90%8 732
SHENZHEN LONGSYS ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.83.15%6 273
PHISON ELECTRONICS CORP.23.65%2 405
SINO WEALTH ELECTRONIC LTD.-12.36%1 509
ESPRESSIF SYSTEMS (SHANGHAI) CO., LTD.38.64%1 494
