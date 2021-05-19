Rambus : Avery Design Systems and Rambus Extend Memory Model and PCIe® VIP Collaboration

Log in
    RMBS   US7509171069

RAMBUS INC.

(RMBS)
05/19/2021 | 05:36pm EDT
Tewksbury, MA. and San Jose, Calif. - May 19, 2021 - Avery Design Systems, a leader in functional verification solutions, and Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, announced today they are extending their long-term memory model and PCIe® Verification IP (VIP) collaboration.

Rambus utilizes Avery's high-quality, full-featured memory models to verify their memory controllers including HBM2/2E, GDDR6, LPDDR4, and DDR3/4. Rambus includes these memory models in its customer deliveries to enable out-of-the-box simulations with the delivered IP. Customers can then license the Avery memory models for use in full SoC verification. Rambus utilizes Avery's PCIe VIP to verify its PCIe 5.0/4.0 controllers, including Endpoint, Root Port and Retimer modes, and PHYs.

'Avery's cutting-edge VIP has enabled Rambus to verify controllers which support the most advanced features needed by customers in their current and next-generation designs,' said Brian Daellenbach, senior director of Digital Controllers, IP Cores at Rambus. 'The collaboration between Avery and Rambus has helped both companies offer fully-verified IP solutions addressing the latest market requirements.'

'Rambus and Avery are both focused on creating best-in-class, robust, pre-validated memory and PCIe IP solutions which streamline the design and verification process for our customers. We look forward to continuing our collaboration to address the current and next-generation protocols being used by the market,' said Chris Browy, vice president sales/marketing of Avery.

About Avery Design Systems

Founded in 1999, Avery Design Systems, Inc. enables system and SOC design teams to achieve dramatic functional verification productivity improvements through the use of formal analysis applications for gate-level X-pessimism verification and real X root cause and sequential backtracing; and robust core-through-chip-level Verification IP for PCI Express, CXL, CCIX, Gen-Z, USB, AMBA, UFS, MIPI CSI/DSI, I3C, DDR/LPDDR, HBM, ONFI/Toggle/NOR, NVM Express, SATA, AHCI, SAS, eMMC, SD/SDIO, CAN FD, and FlexRay standards. The company has established numerous Avery Design VIP partner program affiliations with leading IP suppliers. More information about the company may be found at www.avery-design.com.

Compute Express Link and CXL are trademarks of the CXL Consortium

PCI Express and PCIe® are trademarks of PCI-SIG

Disclaimer

Rambus Inc. published this content on 19 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 21:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
